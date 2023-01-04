Read full article on original website
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
Poker Face Official Trailer Teases Rian Johnson's New Mystery Series on Peacock
Rian Johnson is becoming something of a marvel for streaming TV. His Knives Out followup Glass Onion had a remarkable start this Christmas, and he's ready to take on mysteries in series form. Peacock released the Official Trailer for Poker Face, which Rian created, writes, directs, and produces. Rian and...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 Review: The Perfect Assistant
The world of Ghosts is growing by the episode. Did anyone imagine a "Car Ghost" would be a new ghost type?. It sounds like a Pokemon, but the discovery on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 opened up the possibilities of new ghosts to come. Plus, we might just have a...
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 10
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 10, Det. Pryma's case concluded explosively. Meanwhile, after some shocking events, Brett installed an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Elsewhere, Violet was determined to take Emma down, but who got one over on the other by the end of the hour?. Use the...
Fox Midseason Shake-Up Delays The Resident Finale and the Return of 9-1-1: Lone Star
A change to FOX's midseason plans brings bad news for fans of The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network announced Friday that the previously planned two-hour season finale for The Resident will now air across two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time period on Tuesday,...
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Welcome Back, Bitches
Ginny & Georgia returned right it left off. Ginny and Austin ran away to Zion's, and Georgia denied that she missed her kids. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 dealt with many more serious issues, including mental health, gun safety, and death, but there was still lots of family fun and teenage angst too.
Freeridge: Netflix Shares Teaser for On My Block Spinoff
The On My Block universe is expanding at Netflix. Netflix on Friday unveiled the official teaser for the spinoff series, Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. All eight episodes will be available on day one, which keeps with Netflix tradition. As for what this new chapter is about, check out the...
The Mosquito Coast Season Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Foxes Have a Fiery Argument About the Future
On The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Episode 10, airing tomorrow (Friday, January 6) on Apple TV+, the family is back together, but it's anything but tranquil in the below exclusive clip. You see, they have a big decision to make:. Where do they go from here?. The family is divided...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9 Review: Nothing Sacred
Joe Reagan's death will always cast a shadow over the Reagan family. He is never far from their thoughts, and ever since the family met the son they never knew Joe had, they have missed him even more. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, someone knocked over Joe's gravestone,...
The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
It would be the understatement of the century to say that changes are on the horizon for The CW. We've covered the network's new leadership and the many cancellations from the previous season. A recent interview with the new CW president revealed that very few shows are expected to survive...
AMC Scraps 61st Street Season 2, Invitation to a Bonfire Adaptation
The trend of canceling projects in production continues to haunt fans of content providers in the U.S. According to Variety, the embattled AMC has canceled 61st Street Season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire. The cancellations come as AMC is in belt-tightening mode, much like several other companies. The news...
Renfield Trailer: Nicolas Cage Sinks His Teeth into Dracula, and We Can't Wait!
Universal Pictures dropped the official trailer for Renfield today, which offers a unique (and hilarious) take on the man tasked with caring for Dracula. This Renfield has sold his soul to Dracula for some pretty wicked powers that allow him to compete with the greatest superheroes. But his job is...
CSI: Vegas: Jay Lee Previews Chris’s Side Hustle & Praises Legacy Actors
While Jay Lee was promoted to series regular ahead of CSI: Vegas Season 2, Thursday's episode will be his first centric episode. His character, Chris Park, has a side hustle, which helps the team solve the murder of a social media influencer. TV Fanatic chatted with Jay about CSI: Vegas...
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Unveils Couples, Premiere Date, and Bonkers Trailer
TLC announced Thursday that the spin-off will return for its fourth season on Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. Pillow Talk will also air that night at 11 p.m. As for which couples will be on-screen this season, we're getting a primarily new cast. It's nice to have some new...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Pariah
S.W.A.T. dropped a significant bombshell this week, and it changed the life of one of 20-Squad's own. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 9, Luca receives some sensitive information and leans on Tan for help. Meanwhile, as Hondo and Nichelle prepare to meet with Nichelle's parents, Cabrera's family connections could be...
Lisa Rinna Exits The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Eight Seasons
It looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a long-overdue shake-up. Lisa Rinna announced Thursday she would not be returning to the Bravo hit for its upcoming Season 13. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to...
Days of Our Lives Review for the week of 1-02-23: Kristen's World Falls Apart
It's hard to find a less sympathetic villain than Kristen. She is nothing but a series of impulses and bad decisions. She raped Eric, then used John's health to escape trouble. She stabbed Victor because he was mean to her. And recently, she's held the lives of three women over Brady's head to force him to play house with her.
TV Ratings: Abbott Elementary Matches Series High; Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Opens Well
The numbers are in for Wednesday, and it was a solid night for most new and returning shows. ABC's Abbott Elementary surged in both viewers and the demo, averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. The series likely benefited from the lead-in from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (3.6 million/0.5...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jen Lilley Guest Stars!
It's always fun when actors associated with one show you love pop up on another. Almost a year after Days of Our Lives' Shawn Christian guest starred on Chicago Med, another alum from the long-running soap will appear on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11: Jen Lilley. Although Lilley is...
What to Watch: Alert Missing Persons Unit, Servant, Hunters
Have you found all of the shows or are you still looking for something to add?. Find out what we recommend you watch this week. Maybe you'll fill up that schedule sooner than you think!. Saturday, January 7. 8/7c Reba McEntire’s The Hammer (Lifetime) Everything’s better with Reba, and...
