Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
msn.com
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander in chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to "inflict maximum damage" on cartels crossing the southern border. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign late last year, said drug cartels are "waging war on...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
msn.com
Biden fumbles during speech, appears not to know Title 8 border law, mislabels CBP
During a major White House speech Thursday announcing expanded border measures, President Biden fumbled while discussing the replacement of Title 42, a public health law that has been used to deter migrants at the border. The speech came days before the president’s first-ever visit to the southern border next week...
msn.com
It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.
Another year, another $10,000 you can buy in Series I bonds. The once-obscure Treasury investment soared in popularity last year because of its enticing inflation-adjusted rate, which peaked at 9.62%. That leapfrogged bank deposit accounts and completely trounced negative stock- and bond returns. The caveat? Individuals are limited to $10,000 per year, and those who hit the maximum had to wait until the new year to get more.
msn.com
Jan. 6 committee releases Social Security numbers of Trump officials and allies: report
When the House Jan. 6 committee released hundreds of documents from its investigation online at the end of the year, it inadvertently made public nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to high profile individuals who visited the White House in December 2020, according to a report. The Washington Post reported...
msn.com
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
msn.com
50,000-year-old tools thought to have been made by the first Americans were actually crafted by monkeys to break open nuts, study says
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
msn.com
Biden backs his administration into a puddle
For a president who supposedly likes building infrastructure, President Joe Biden has a funny way of showing it. In a New Year’s Eve news dump, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new Clean Water Act regulations that will make it more expensive for people to build roads, bridges, and homes.
msn.com
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
msn.com
Trump Is Already Facing a Lawsuit to Stop His 2024 Campaign
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is facing the first legal challenge to his eligibility to run for president in 2024 since declaring his candidacy, only weeks after a congressional committee investigating the US Capitol attack suggested he be disqualified from ever holding office again. Most Read from Bloomberg. The lawsuit was...
Comments / 0