Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
247Sports
USC football offers Michigan edge rusher transfer, German native Julius Welschof
Trojans continued their search for more help on the defensive side of the ball with an offer to Michigan defensive lineman transfer Julius Welschof on Thursday. Welschof is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 14 games for Michigan this season. USC is the...
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
247Sports
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023
College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who hasn't lost since November. The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Iowa Lands Another Quarterback From The Transfer Portal
No position on the Iowa Hawkeye football team gets as much attention as the quarterback. The days of seeing Spencer Petras under center are over. The Hawkeyes have added some nice talent at the position and have also seen quarterbacks leave the Iowa program. The talent portal has provided Iowa with another option at the signal caller position.
Inside Top247 2024 OL Michael Uini's top 10 schools
Copperas Cove (Texas) High Top247 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini put out his Top10 on Thursday, telling 247Sports he’s high on Baylor, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Michigan. “I just looked at the team who talks to me the most,” Uini told 247Sports. From...
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0