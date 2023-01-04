ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia

For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
COLUMBIA, SC
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023

College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who hasn't lost since November. The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are...
ALABAMA STATE
Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Iowa Lands Another Quarterback From The Transfer Portal

No position on the Iowa Hawkeye football team gets as much attention as the quarterback. The days of seeing Spencer Petras under center are over. The Hawkeyes have added some nice talent at the position and have also seen quarterbacks leave the Iowa program. The talent portal has provided Iowa with another option at the signal caller position.
IOWA CITY, IA
Inside Top247 2024 OL Michael Uini's top 10 schools

Copperas Cove (Texas) High Top247 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini put out his Top10 on Thursday, telling 247Sports he’s high on Baylor, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Michigan. “I just looked at the team who talks to me the most,” Uini told 247Sports. From...
GEORGIA STATE
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
