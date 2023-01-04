ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on The Roku Channel: January 2023

By Michael Carpenter
 3 days ago
The Roku Channel is kicking off the year on the right foot with an excellent slate of TV shows and movies. Here are the new titles on the Roku Channel for January 2023.

Watch free drama movies online:

  • Public Enemies – The Feds try to take down notorious American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd during a booming crime wave in the 1930s.
  • Enough – After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband.
  • Taxi Driver – A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action.
  • Cadillac Records – Chronicles the rise of Chess Records and its recording artists.
  • The Founder – The story of Ray Kroc, a salesman who turned two brothers’ innovative fast food eatery, McDonald’s, into the biggest restaurant business in the world, with a combination of ambition, persistence, and ruthlessness.
  • No – An advertising executive comes up with a campaign to defeat Augusto Pinochet in Chile’s 1988 referendum.
  • Underworld – Selene, a vampire warrior, is entrenched in a conflict between vampires and werewolves, while falling in love with Michael, a human who is sought by werewolves for unknown reasons.
  • Underworld: Evolution – Picking up directly from the previous movie, vampire warrior Selene and the half werewolf Michael hunt for clues to reveal the history of their races and the war between them.
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – An origins story centered on the centuries-old feud between the race of aristocratic vampires and their onetime slaves, the Lycans.
  • Gotti – The story of crime boss John Gotti and his son.
  • Brothers – While on tour in Afghanistan, Sam’s copter is shot down and he is presumed dead. Back home, it is his screw-up brother who looks after the family. Sam does return, but with a lot of excess baggage.

Watch free family movies online:

  • Finding Neverland – The story of Sir J.M. Barrie’s friendship with a family who inspired him to create Peter Pan.
  • Akeelah and the Bee – A young girl from South Los Angeles tries to make it to the National Spelling Bee.

Watch free action movies online:

  • Cinderella Man – The story of James J. Braddock, a supposedly washed-up boxer who came back to challenge for the heavyweight championship of the world.
  • Young Guns – A group of young gunmen, led by Billy the Kid, become deputies to avenge the murder of the rancher who became their benefactor. But when Billy takes their authority too far, they become the hunted.

Watch free comedy movies online:

  • Back to the Future – Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown.
  • Evan Almighty – God contacts Congressman Evan Baxter and tells him to build an ark in preparation for a great flood.
  • Hook – When Captain James Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy.
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story – Singer Dewey Cox overcomes adversity to become a musical legend.
  • Rough Night – Things go terribly wrong for a group of girlfriends who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party in Miami.
  • Barbershop – A day in the life of a South Side Chicago barbershop.
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business – The owner of an historic South Side Chicago barbershop is pressured to sell out to a land developer, but must face the impact this would have on his close-knit community.
  • Barbershop: The Next Cut – As their surrounding community has taken a turn for the worse, the crew at Calvin’s Barbershop come together to bring some much needed change to their neighborhood.

Watch free romance movies online:

  • Written in the Stars – When Kelsey’s magazine approves her pitch about a sceptic’s take on love and horoscopes, she is teamed up with Astrology guru, Carter. Clearly from opposite worlds, they put their competing perspectives aside to work the story around a local meteor shower festival. Through both fact and fate, they soon unearth that love really can be written in the stars.
  • Southside with You – Chronicles the 1989 summer afternoon when the future President of the United States, Barack Obama, wooed his future First Lady, Michelle Obama, on a first date across Chicago’s South Side.
  • Eve’s Bayou – What did little Eve see–and how will it haunt her? Husband, father and womanizer Louis Batiste is the head of an affluent family, but it’s the women who rule this gothic world of secrets, lies and mystic forces.
  • Country Strong – A rising country-music songwriter works with a fallen star to work their way to fame, causing romantic complications along the way.

Watch free TV series online:

  • The Fear Index – A scientist-turned-wall street tycoon becomes the target of a plot to destroy the world’s financial markets.
  • Hatfields And McCoys – Dramatization of the bitter blood feud between the two families on the West Virginia/Kentucky border in the years after the Civil War.

