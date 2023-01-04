Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Iberdrola Plans First Floating Solar PV Power Plant in Brazil
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola group plans to install in Brazil the company's first floating photovoltaic plant in the world. The project is part of a broad set of initiatives underway to develop renewable energy and preserve the ecosystem of Brazil’s island of Fernando de Noronha in the Atlantic and Iberdrola says it will allow the testing of the new solar technology.
maritime-executive.com
Swedish Charterers Work with DNV to Define Green Fleet Renewal
Faced with the need to address the challenges of an aging fleet and the emerging emissions regulations, an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers is working with DNV for a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fueled newbuilds. With strict environmental regulations in the Baltic and North Sea areas and set to expand through the EU and beyond, the goal is to decarbonize the sea transport supply chain.
maritime-executive.com
After Rebrand, Hyundai Heavy Industries Pivots Hard to Green Tech
The recently rebranded shipyard holding company HD Hyundai has announced its plans to refocus on high-tech ocean products, like floating nuclear power, vessel autonomy and offshore wind, deemphasizing its historical core business in high-end shipbuilding. HD Hyundai, formerly known to shipping as Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (2019-2022) and Hyundai...
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s K-Line Researches AI Systems to Automate Berthing Operations
Japanese shipping company “K” Line is developing a system employing artificial intelligence to aid in the maneuvering and berthing operations for vessels. It is the latest in a series of projects underway in Japan to improve safe ship operations and realize autonomous ships in the future. “K” Line...
maritime-executive.com
Peru Imposes Addition $6M in Fines on Repsol for Jan. 2022 Oil Spill
Peru’s Environmental Assessment and Enforcement Agency (OEFA) announced nearly a year after one of the worst oil spills in the country’s history that is imposing nearly an additional $6 million in fines against Repsol as part of the long-running battle between the government and oil company over the response to the oil spill. Previously, Peru has imposed approximately $11.95 million in fines against Repsol while also filing suit for $4.5 billion in what it called the first civil liability for claims against Repsol while also pursuing possible criminal charges against the management of the refinery or the captain of the tanker involved in the January 15, 2022 incident when the oil tanker Mare Doricum released approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil during an offshore unloaded operation.
maritime-executive.com
Agreement for LNG Marine Production and Bunkering at Port Hedland
As part of the efforts to expand the global LNG supply chain, a new project is launching to develop LNG marine fuel production and bunker at Australia’s Port Hedland. The project is part of the efforts to build out the global infrastructure for bunkering ships with LNG and providing a consistent supply of the marine fuel which is currently experiencing rapid adoption by a growing number of shipowners.
maritime-executive.com
DNV and RSI Launch Green Fleet Renewal Study
DNV and the Responsible Shipping Initiative (RSI), an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers, have launched a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fuelled newbuilds to decarbonize the sea transport supply chain in the Baltic and North Sea areas and beyond. With this project, the RSI members aim to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and meet their sustainability targets in response to growing market demands and regulatory reporting requirements on environmental performance across the value chain.
maritime-executive.com
Bigger Pie
Satcom providers feast on soaring demand for broadband. (Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Most of us take connectivity for granted. With few exceptions, high-speed broadband is cheap and ubiquitous in every population center in the industrialized world. Universal 5G/LTE coverage has made all kinds of new efficiencies possible – from Google Maps to IoT asset tracking.
maritime-executive.com
Damen Marine Components Wins Four Vessel Order in US
The Netherlands’ Damen Marine Components (DMC) has won its first multi-vessel order in the USA. Four packages, each comprised of steering gear and rudders, five winches and two towing pin systems, will be supplied to US shipbuilder C&C Marine & Repair for four new-build Multi Cats 3013 workboats. The first two vessels will be delivered to Callan Marine Ltd. and the second two vessels will be built "on spec" by C&C Marine & Repair for sale or lease to the US market.
maritime-executive.com
Study: Urban Light Pollution is a Danger for Marine Ecosystems
Cities are artificially lit to allow humans to make use of the night. This light pollution means that stars are often barely visible in urban skies. But reduced stargazing is not the only impact of artificial light at night. Urban development in coastal areas is increasingly exposing marine ecosystems to...
maritime-executive.com
Bangladesh Orders Four Ships from China in Fleet Expansion Effort
Bangladesh has become the latest country to launch plans to expand its national commercial shipping fleet. The state-owned autonomous Bangladesh Shipping Corporation reports that it has ordered new ships from China and is in discussions with South Korea as part of a plan to dramatically increase its current fleet. Bangladesh would join a diverse range of countries including Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam which are looking to add to their merchant fleets while South Africa and Thailand have both discussed restarting their country’s national shipping operations.
maritime-executive.com
AIDA to Retire its Oldest Cruise Ship as part of Carnival's Fleet Plan
Carnival Corporation’s German brand, AIDA, announced retirement plans for its oldest and smallest cruise ship the 20-year-old AIDAaura. The removal of the ship from the fleet is in keeping with Carnival Corporation’s plans detailed during the last investor update in which they said three cruise ships would be removed from service in 2023. The other two they said would come from Costa Cruises.
maritime-executive.com
Port of Leith Becomes First Scottish Mainland Port with Shore Power
The Port of Leith has become the first large mainland commercial port in Scotland to provide a shore power connection for ships. Operated by the Forth Port Group, the plan is to expand the shore power capabilities in the port which is also the largest enclosed deep-water port in Scotland. It is an import port for the offshore sector and also a frequent destination for cruise ships.
maritime-executive.com
Costa Plans Pilot Using Batteries for Large Cruise Ship Zero Emissions
Costa Cruises working with Italian energy company Enel is exploring electrification of its large cruise ships as part of a broader effort to promote sustainability in the maritime industry. The cruise line which is part of Carnival Corporation and an early pioneer in new systems including the use of LNG-fueled cruise ships says it will collaborate with Enel to explore projects to reduce emissions on its cruise ship when they are operating near shore and are in port as well as advocating for the expansion of Italy’s use of cold ironing at more ports.
maritime-executive.com
The "Lean-Crewed" Future Arrives at Vard Søviknes
Subsea survey and inspection company Ocean Infinity's "Armada" robotic fleet came a step closer to reality this week with the arrival of its first minimally-manned/unmanned vessel at the Vard Søviknes yard in Norway. The newly-built Armada 7801 departed Vard Vung Tao in Vietnam in early December. With crew aboard...
maritime-executive.com
New Frontiers
Momentum grows for U.S. offshore wind. (Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Humans first harnessed the power of the wind to ply rivers and seas. Beginning at least 5,500 years ago, ancient Egyptians hoisted square sails above boats hewn from Lebanese cedar to capture northerlies, which would blow them from the Mediterranean 1,200 kilometers up the Nile.
maritime-executive.com
Hamburg is Close to Finalizing Terms for COSCO’s Terminal Investment
Officials at the port of Hamburg said that they are close to finalizing an agreement in the controversial deal for COSCO Shipping Ports (CSPL) to invest in one of Hamburg’s large container terminals. The investment agreement announced in September 2021 has faced opposition from members of the German government as part of the backlash to China’s worldwide investments.
maritime-executive.com
Petronas Awards Contracts for First Nearshore FLNG
Petronas, the oil and gas company owned by Malaysia, plans to expand its operations adding another Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility project to its operations. Contacts have been awarded for what the company is calling the first nearshore FLNG in the world as well as the third floating LNG plant to be constructed for offshore gas fields in Malaysia.
Comments / 0