Hadi Ashtiani
7d ago
you godless people that are fighting against QURAN'command and Allah will never be able to win against God 's Army. just dream on illusion and you can never be victorious. Mark my words and I am just a simple person who believes in ALLAH living in America.
France 24
Notorious Chechen commander leaves Syria and joins Ukrainian army to fight Russia
Abdul Hakim al-Shishani, a notorious Chechen commander fighting Syrian government forces and veteran of the Chechen-Russian war in the 1990s, joined the fight in Ukraine with a group of Chechen fighters to battle Russian forces. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more.
France 24
Outrage as Iran hands down more death sentences over Amini protests
Iran has handed down three more death sentences for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday, fuelling international protests against the regime. The latest sentences – for three men who were convicted of the killings of three members of the security forces...
France 24
Iran sentences ex-official, a British dual citizen, to death on spying charges
Iran has sentenced a former senior defence official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday. The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defence minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British intelligence, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It said Iranian intelligence unmasked the spying by feeding him false information.
France 24
New executions in Iran: UN says regime weaponising death penalty to frighten public
The UN human rights chief has accused Iran of weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent. The statement follows the execution of four protesters, two of whom were killed last weekend. The UN body says it has information that two more executions are imminent, with more than a dozen other people believed to be on death row. The Iranian regime is grappling to respond to months of unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police. For more, we speak to Shaparak Saleh, a Franco-Iranian lawyer and the co-founder of the campaigning organisation Femme Azadi, which was set up in the aftermath of Amini's death.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
France 24
Mexico hosts Biden, Trudeau for 'Three Amigos' summit
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks known as the "Three Amigos" summit. While efforts to tackle migration and drug smuggling dominated a bilateral meeting between Lopez Obrador and Biden on Monday, the focus is...
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 323 of the invasion
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mocked Russian claims to have taken over parts of the eastern city of Soledar, and said that fighting is ongoing. “The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend” to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelenskiy said in his Wednesday evening address, “but the fighting continues”. Ukraine’s military also denied that Russian forces have encircled and captured Soledar after claims by the head of the Wagner mercenary group that the mining town had fallen.
France 24
The riot mess is cleared, but will Brazil pass the democracy stress test?
When far-right rioters stormed Brazil’s seat of government it was a shock to the system, but with a new president at the helm, the country appeared to quickly recover amid a display of unity. But Brazil’s problems have not magically disappeared and Latin America’s geopolitical behemoth faces several challenges, with democracy topping the list.
France 24
Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syria camps
They arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz military airport near Madrid late on Monday, nearly two months after the Spanish government agreed to bring them home. "The government has just repatriated two women and 13 Spanish minors from Syrian refugee camps," a foreign ministry statement said. The two women were arrested...
France 24
Russia strikes Kharkiv just hours after German FM pays surprise visit
Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister together with her Ukrainian counterpart. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
France 24
Sweden, Turkey not expected to back down in NATO accession tug of war
Sweden said on Sunday that Turkey is asking for too much in exchange for allowing it to join NATO, as Ankara effectively demands the impossible – that Stockholm override a decision by its own Supreme Court. But analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unlikely to retract this condition, at least not before the all-important presidential elections scheduled in June.
France 24
Biden visits US-Mexico border for first time since taking office
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a re-election bid. Accompanied by Border Patrol agents, Biden toured a section of the wall that divides the two...
France 24
Bolsonaro admitted to Florida hospital as 1,500 of his supporters detained in Brasilia
Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who took office on...
