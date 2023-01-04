ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hadi Ashtiani
7d ago

you godless people that are fighting against QURAN'command and Allah will never be able to win against God 's Army. just dream on illusion and you can never be victorious. Mark my words and I am just a simple person who believes in ALLAH living in America.

France 24

Outrage as Iran hands down more death sentences over Amini protests

Iran has handed down three more death sentences for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday, fuelling international protests against the regime. The latest sentences – for three men who were convicted of the killings of three members of the security forces...
France 24

Iran sentences ex-official, a British dual citizen, to death on spying charges

Iran has sentenced a former senior defence official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday. The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defence minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British intelligence, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It said Iranian intelligence unmasked the spying by feeding him false information.
France 24

New executions in Iran: UN says regime weaponising death penalty to frighten public

The UN human rights chief has accused Iran of weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent. The statement follows the execution of four protesters, two of whom were killed last weekend. The UN body says it has information that two more executions are imminent, with more than a dozen other people believed to be on death row. The Iranian regime is grappling to respond to months of unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police. For more, we speak to Shaparak Saleh, a Franco-Iranian lawyer and the co-founder of the campaigning organisation Femme Azadi, which was set up in the aftermath of Amini's death.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
France 24

Mexico hosts Biden, Trudeau for 'Three Amigos' summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will host his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks known as the "Three Amigos" summit. While efforts to tackle migration and drug smuggling dominated a bilateral meeting between Lopez Obrador and Biden on Monday, the focus is...
AFP

More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'

Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths. 
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 323 of the invasion

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, mocked Russian claims to have taken over parts of the eastern city of Soledar, and said that fighting is ongoing. “The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend” to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelenskiy said in his Wednesday evening address, “but the fighting continues”. Ukraine’s military also denied that Russian forces have encircled and captured Soledar after claims by the head of the Wagner mercenary group that the mining town had fallen.
France 24

The riot mess is cleared, but will Brazil pass the democracy stress test?

When far-right rioters stormed Brazil’s seat of government it was a shock to the system, but with a new president at the helm, the country appeared to quickly recover amid a display of unity. But Brazil’s problems have not magically disappeared and Latin America’s geopolitical behemoth faces several challenges, with democracy topping the list.
France 24

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syria camps

They arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz military airport near Madrid late on Monday, nearly two months after the Spanish government agreed to bring them home. "The government has just repatriated two women and 13 Spanish minors from Syrian refugee camps," a foreign ministry statement said. The two women were arrested...
France 24

Russia strikes Kharkiv just hours after German FM pays surprise visit

Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister together with her Ukrainian counterpart. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
France 24

Sweden, Turkey not expected to back down in NATO accession tug of war

Sweden said on Sunday that Turkey is asking for too much in exchange for allowing it to join NATO, as Ankara effectively demands the impossible – that Stockholm override a decision by its own Supreme Court. But analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unlikely to retract this condition, at least not before the all-important presidential elections scheduled in June.
France 24

Biden visits US-Mexico border for first time since taking office

President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a re-election bid. Accompanied by Border Patrol agents, Biden toured a section of the wall that divides the two...
