With the holidays behind us, we have officially moved into the new calendar year. I officially got back to the office yesterday after our holiday vacation and I am still trying to get back into the swing of things! For me, everyday this week I have asked someone, "What day is it?" and I am sure I am not the only one. The week after Christmas and the first week into the new year seems to always mess with my perception of time. This year, even more so!

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO