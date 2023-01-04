ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

With the holidays behind us, we have officially moved into the new calendar year. I officially got back to the office yesterday after our holiday vacation and I am still trying to get back into the swing of things! For me, everyday this week I have asked someone, "What day is it?" and I am sure I am not the only one. The week after Christmas and the first week into the new year seems to always mess with my perception of time. This year, even more so!
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPLC TV

Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
JENNINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying

Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.   He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
lafayette.edu

Three faculty members named to endowed chairs

Endowed professorships recognize Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings, and Helena Silverstein for their excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching Twitter. Professors Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings and Helena Silverstein recently received endowed chairs in recognition of their ongoing contributions toward fostering excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching. “What a terrific group. It...
EASTON, PA
