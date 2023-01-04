Read full article on original website
Acadiana Woman to Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Monday, Jan. 9th
It's always cool when someone from Acadiana gets featured on national television and that's exactly what will happen on Monday, January 9th when a Youngsville woman will be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Olivia Savoie, a local life story writer, will be appearing on the show that airs...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
Dave & Buster's Officially Coming to Lafayette
It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends
With the holidays behind us, we have officially moved into the new calendar year. I officially got back to the office yesterday after our holiday vacation and I am still trying to get back into the swing of things! For me, everyday this week I have asked someone, "What day is it?" and I am sure I am not the only one. The week after Christmas and the first week into the new year seems to always mess with my perception of time. This year, even more so!
Iberia parish resident celebrates centennial birthday
Consolata Nursing home in New Iberia and local sponsors are celebrating the centennial birthday of Ms. Ruby Gonsuron.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
and books too Announces Retirement Sale, Signaling End of an Era for Lafayette Comic Book Staple
The owner of and books too on Johnston street announced the store will be having a retirement sale, marking the end of an era for the Lafayette comic book store. The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 2.) via the official and books too Facebook page with a photo detailing their retirement sale.
KPLC TV
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good
A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.
theadvocate.com
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Lafayette Offers Christmas Lights Recycling Program
Do you have Christmas lights from this year that you want to get rid of?. Whether you are wanting to upgrade your lights for next year or you simply don't want to deal with the ball of mess in December, you can recycle them. Did you know that Christmas lights...
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now. He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
lafayette.edu
Three faculty members named to endowed chairs
Endowed professorships recognize Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings, and Helena Silverstein for their excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching Twitter. Professors Justin Corvino, Anthony Cummings and Helena Silverstein recently received endowed chairs in recognition of their ongoing contributions toward fostering excellence in research, scholarship, and teaching. “What a terrific group. It...
