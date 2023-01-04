ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start

By PETE IACOBELLI
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSYla_0k3ZwCX200

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina's Aliyah Boston often thinks of unclogged lanes with only one defender to avoid. It's unlikely that dream becomes reality for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the year for a while.

Boston is off to a slow SEC start, the 6-foot-5 senior double-double machine held to single-digit scoring and rebounding in her first two league games.

Boston managed just 10 points and 10 rebounds combined in No. 1 South Carolina's first two league games. She had put up eight double-doubles in her team's first 12 nonconference games.

Against Georgia last Monday, Boston was swarmed in the paint by up to four defenders hoping to keep her production down.

“It's definitely new types of junk defenses that we've been seeing,” Boston said Wednesday. “As we continue to see it, I think I'm just going to be more aware of it and maneuver a lot better.”

Not that Boston's single-singles have cost the Gamecocks, who had sizeable wins over Texas A&M (76-34) and the Bulldogs (68-51).

With Boston tied up and denied the ball, that left others on South Carolina's talent-rich roster to take over. Senior Zia Cooke had a career-high 31 points in the Georgia victory.

“At the same time, my teammates are knocking down the shots,” Boston said. “So if that continues to be the game plan, then they're going to be sniping.”

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley understands how essential it is for Boston to play at her level for the team to make another national title run. Boston had 30 games in double-figure points and rebounds a year ago as South Carolina won the national title.

When Boston is going strong, so are the Gamecocks.

“We certainly have to get Aliyah Boston going, no matter how they're going to play us,” Staley said.

Boston is no stranger to having multiple defenders in her way to try to keep South Carolina's most reliable scorer in check. Staley said when Boston doesn't produce the way she's used to, it can take a toll on her mental game.

“I told her just to consider it flattery,” Staley said. “It takes four people, like no one in the country has to guard against all of that.”

Staley thought Boston, who managed just six shots in 31 minutes at Georgia, pressed when the ball couldn't get to her.

“Teams are really just trying to cancel her,” Staley said with a laugh.

Boston has been a player to count on since arriving at South Carolina four years ago. She had a triple-double in her freshman debut, has 68 career double-doubles and has been held to single-digit scoring in only 18 of 115 games. Boston has never gone three straight without scoring 10 or more points, a feat she hopes to maintain against Auburn (10-4, 0-2 SEC) on Thursday night.

Staley said Auburn and coach Johnnie Harris typically want to play straight-up man defense, perhaps giving Boston and South Carolina's other post players more room to operate near the basket.

Staley said Boston, a likely No. 1 overall WNBA selection, should head to the pros, where she'll face fewer defenders waiting only for her — the league has a defensive three-seconds rule — down low.

“Probably has only a few more months to deal with it,” Staley said. “If I'm her, I'm getting out of here.”

Boston said she had a strong practice Wednesday and feels mentally ready for what's ahead. She, too, thinks about her professional future and the extra space she'll get to have for her game.

“I've definitely thought about it,” she said. “But for right now, while I'm here, it's adjusting, taking the hit and then just going from there.”

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

“He was well-respected in the law community”: Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy. Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

North Carolina-based coffee chain to open new location in Columbia

Clutch Coffee Bar, a North Carolina-based chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is expanding into South Carolina and will open its first location in the state in Columbia later this month. The new coffee shop will be located at 4716 Devine St., according to the company’s website. There are also plans...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Orangeburg

Maybe you are looking for a entire list of hotel in the Orangeburg locality. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the great hotel entire list with details in the Orangeburg locality. You will get a Website details, average user reviews, Hotline, details address, and also a direction...
ORANGEBURG, SC
iheart.com

Former Columbia City Councilor Dies At Age 40

(Columbia, SC) - A former Columbia city councilor is dead at age 40. Brian DeQuincey Newman was elected to represent District Two in 2010 and did not seek re-election when his term ended in 2015. Newman was the great-nephew of South Carolina Civil Rights leader Reverend I DeQuincey Newman and...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy