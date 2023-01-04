Read full article on original website
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
cityandstateny.com
Latino politicians split on Hochul’s embattled chief judge pick
The political backlash to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Hector LaSalle to be chief judge, and the subsequent backlash to the backlash, has exposed deep divisions within New York’s Latino political community, pitting “Latinos for LaSalle” against a group of “Latinx leaders” who oppose his nomination.
cityandstateny.com
At 57 New York hospitals, safe staffing law falls apart
This article was published in partnership with New York Focus. Sign up for their newsletter here. Days before the new year, private sector nurses in New York City initiated a countdown to what could be one of the largest nursing strikes in U.S. history. Over 10,000 nurses across five hospitals are set to strike if they cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 9.
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Albany had its dysfunction up and running for the very first day of the new legislative session, with drama from late last year finally set to conclude as lawmakers return to work. But in a strange turn of events, Washington wound up out-dysfunctioning the New York Capitol as Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost not one, not two, but ELEVEN (at last count) floor votes to become speaker. Without the speaker in place, members can’t get sworn in and the work of Congress sort of grinds to a stop. At least in Albany, legislative leaders got voted in by members of their party with no issue so they can move on to the real controversial issues like the Court of Appeals chief judge nomination and whether to expel a member.
