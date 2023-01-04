Albany had its dysfunction up and running for the very first day of the new legislative session, with drama from late last year finally set to conclude as lawmakers return to work. But in a strange turn of events, Washington wound up out-dysfunctioning the New York Capitol as Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost not one, not two, but ELEVEN (at last count) floor votes to become speaker. Without the speaker in place, members can’t get sworn in and the work of Congress sort of grinds to a stop. At least in Albany, legislative leaders got voted in by members of their party with no issue so they can move on to the real controversial issues like the Court of Appeals chief judge nomination and whether to expel a member.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO