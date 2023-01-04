ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Celtics Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario

When you’re close enough to the goal, it’s time to make that final push. If you’re an NBA team, then, definitely listen up. Imagine you were a runner. You’ve reached the end of the biggest race of your life. You’ve got a narrow lead. Surely, you’re exhausted – but something is going to happen psychologically that allows you to run faster than you would have thought possible.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Doctor Told 11-Year-Old LeBron James He Would Only Be 6'3": "My Dreams Are Shattered"

A 11-year-old LeBron James' dreams of becoming a bonafide NBA superstar took a nosedive when his doctor told him he wouldn't grow beyond 6'3". James went for a routine checkup and what he heard wasn't good news. While he doesn't remember the name of the doctor, he revealed that the prognosis about his height crushed him.
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
