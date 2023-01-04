Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Feds drop charges against NJ man accused of carjacking DEA agent
A man accused of trying to carjack a DEA agent had his case thrown out just weeks after charges were brought against him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn tossed the case against Zach Bell, 32, on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the dismissal. Bell had been arrested in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 9 and was badly hurt by the DEA agent, a seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, who struck him in the face causing injuries that required hospitalization, according to court papers and Bell’s lawyer. Lawyer Ariel Werner, who initially told The Post that the incident was a misunderstanding, not a carjacking, said they were pleased with the prosecution’s decision to drop the case. “He should never have been charged in the first place, but we are relieved that the government realized its error and pursued the only just outcome,” she said.
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped into...
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
Seventh Rikers officer charged with smuggling drugs into jails
Signage at the entrance to Rikers Island. It is the latest federal arrest into officer drug dealing at city jails. [ more › ]
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops
The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday. Karen Barnes — 60-year-old grandmother — was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said. She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault. Authorities also...
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
NYPD makes arrest in murder of Staten Island man, 36, dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man stands accused in the death of Timothy Gibbs, who suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in Prince’s Bay by private means in October. Masud Khan lives at the same Annadale address, 1475 Arden Ave.,...
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video
A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In Westchester, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near th…
pix11.com
Murders, shootings down in Paterson
Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
yonkerstimes.com
Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills-The Most Dangerous Drug Ever
DEA New York and NYC’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor Seize Record Amounts of Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills and Fentanyl Powder During 2022. Most Dangerous Drug to Ever Hit the Streets Leads to over 2,300 Fatal Overdoses in NYC. The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and New...
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
