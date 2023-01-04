A man accused of trying to carjack a DEA agent had his case thrown out just weeks after charges were brought against him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn tossed the case against Zach Bell, 32, on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the dismissal. Bell had been arrested in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 9 and was badly hurt by the DEA agent, a seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, who struck him in the face causing injuries that required hospitalization, according to court papers and Bell’s lawyer. Lawyer Ariel Werner, who initially told The Post that the incident was a misunderstanding, not a carjacking, said they were pleased with the prosecution’s decision to drop the case. “He should never have been charged in the first place, but we are relieved that the government realized its error and pursued the only just outcome,” she said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO