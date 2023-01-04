ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with shooting 16-year-old on the Red Line near Chinatown

Chicago police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old on the Red Line last month. Elijah Russell will appear in court for a bail hearing Friday afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, according to a CPD press release.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody

JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
JOLIET, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Englewood Gas Station

A teenager is facing a murder charge after he and another person allegedly opened fire on two men during an attempted carjacking at an Englewood gas station earlier this week. Rafael Harvey, 17, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking and other felonies after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a Citgo gas station early Tuesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

