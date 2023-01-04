Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Chicago police: 15-year-old boy shot in the shoulder while sitting in car
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next […]
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot 16-year-old who intervened in ‘play fighting’ on Red Line train, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy was permanently blinded in one eye after he intervened in “play fighting” on a Red Line train and got shot in the face, prosecutors said as they filed attempted murder charges against the alleged gunman. Judge Barbara Dawkins held Elijah Russell, 23,...
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
West Side gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, one critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday afternoon at a gas station on the city's West Side, and one of them was killed.The shooting happened at 4:09 p.m. at the BP gas station at 601 S. Independence Blvd., right off the Eisenhower Expressway in the Homan Square community.Police said the teens pulled up in a car at the gas station and got out, and for reasons still unknown, someone ran up and fired all those dozens of shots.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.A 16-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
16 years for Chicago man who carjacked a driver so he could get to court for a stolen car case
Chicago — A Chicago man who allegedly carjacked a driver because he needed to get to court for a pending stolen motor vehicle case has been sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison. But he’ll be released after serving less than seven years. Edward Fleming, 22, was...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man allegedly shot mother of his child during argument, killing her unborn baby
CHICAGO - New details were released after a man was charged with shooting the mother of his child through the door of her residence last month, which resulted in the death of her unborn child. Melvin Richmond, 30, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Bicyclist says he was followed, shot in Uptown after trying to stop car break-in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist who was shot during ana attempted car break-in in the Uptown community was out of the hospital Friday – and was speaking out.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the bicyclist at his home Friday. He came out to talk to us wearing the same jacket he says he was wearing Wednesday when he was shot.The jacket is riddled with small bullet holes along the seam.The victim didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation. He told us off camera that what happened was bad – but it could have been way worse.As police...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with shooting 16-year-old on the Red Line near Chinatown
Chicago police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old on the Red Line last month. Elijah Russell will appear in court for a bail hearing Friday afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, according to a CPD press release.
cwbchicago.com
Driver carjacked near Diversey Harbor on Thursday evening, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a man near Diversey Harbor in Lakeview on Thursday night. The 33-year-old was in the 300 block of West Diversey when a small white or gray SUV pulled up around 10:50 p.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson. A hijacker stepped out of the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded that he hand over his keys.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
fox32chicago.com
Will County man seriously wounded in targeted attack, suspect in custody
JOLIET, Ill. - A Will County man is in custody after shooting another man who was walking Thursday night in southwest suburban Joliet. A 31-year-old man was walking near Theodore Street and Covered Bridge Way around 5 p.m. when someone fired shots at him from a nearby vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police.
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
cwbchicago.com
Argument at River North bowling alley ended with a double-shooting that killed one woman, injured another, prosecutors say
Chicago — A double shooting that left a woman dead near Marina City last year followed a coincidental encounter between the accused man and a group of his ex-girlfriend’s friends at a River North bowling alley, prosecutors said Wednesday. Jason McMahan and his new girlfriend went to 10pin...
Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Englewood Gas Station
A teenager is facing a murder charge after he and another person allegedly opened fire on two men during an attempted carjacking at an Englewood gas station earlier this week. Rafael Harvey, 17, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking and other felonies after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a Citgo gas station early Tuesday morning.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1