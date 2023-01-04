Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
$4.8M Purchase Expected To Boost City's Economic Development Portfolio
By next week, the city of Wilmington is expected to own 820 N. Second St., a property that will add to the city's holdings at its northern entrance. The Wilmington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allocate $4.8 million for the purchase of the 1.88-acre parcel from the Salvation Army, which has been using it for its shelter, administrative offices and a thrift store.
WilmingtonBiz
Report: ILM Boosts Economy By $2.5B
The Wilmington International Airport generated an estimated $2.5 billion in economic output in 2021, according to a recent N.C. Department of Transportation report. The State of Aviation report, released on Jan. 6, crunches 2021 figures – the latest complete data available. In terms of economic output, ILM ranked fourth among the state’s other commercial airports in Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro.
WilmingtonBiz
Thomas Construction To Start Soon On New Aziz Restaurant, Offers Sneak Peek
Officials with a Wilmington-based firm expect to start soon on the interior construction for one of the latest restaurants by well-known local restaurateur Ash Aziz. Thomas Construction Group, which also completed the upfit for the Aziz restaurant Origins at 102 Autumn Hall Drive, was awarded the contract to complete the interior (known as "upfit" in construction parlance) for Aziz eatery Raw 32 at The Renaissance, according to a news release from the construction firm. The work is expected to start in January.
WilmingtonBiz
Donations To Cardiology Research Fund On The Menu At Local Restaurant Next Month
February is a time when many people flock to restaurants in the name of love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but one local restaurant is offering a special deal for those interested in matters of the heart. Next month, every purchase of the Surf & Turf Chimichurri appetizer at Cape...
WilmingtonBiz
Howard Promoted To APPROVE's Vp Of Finance Operations
APPROVE promoted Jim Howard to the position of vice president of finance operations, a move that directly follows his achievement of the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) credential, according to a news release. Howard "brings a deep knowledge of the equipment leasing and finance world to the team that...
WilmingtonBiz
Novant Health Taps Davis For Coastal Region Role
Novant Health named Heather Davis as vice president of clinical affairs for the coastal region, according to a recent announcement. Davis will work with regional facility and institute physician leaders to advance patient care, the release stated. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Davis to this leadership role as she will...
WilmingtonBiz
Leanos Awarded Military Professional Certification
Anne Leanos with The Property Shop International Realty has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification, according to a news release. The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that "lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life," the release stated.
