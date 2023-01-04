Officials with a Wilmington-based firm expect to start soon on the interior construction for one of the latest restaurants by well-known local restaurateur Ash Aziz. Thomas Construction Group, which also completed the upfit for the Aziz restaurant Origins at 102 Autumn Hall Drive, was awarded the contract to complete the interior (known as "upfit" in construction parlance) for Aziz eatery Raw 32 at The Renaissance, according to a news release from the construction firm. The work is expected to start in January.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO