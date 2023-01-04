Family of Man Who Died Inside His Home Is Suing Town of Wake Forest, Police Department and Officer for Negligence

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
cbs17
Wake County man crashes car during chase, now on the run after kidnapping, assaulting woman, deputies say
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a domestic assault in Knightdale early Saturday morning. On Saturday morning at 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Run in Knightdale in connection to a domestic assault.
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
cbs17
Teen dies a day after Raleigh shooting, juvenile arrested: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Capital Blvd in Wake Forest
Wake Forest police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Capital Boulevard/US 1.
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
Juvenile driver arrested after stealing car and hitting other vehicles, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police arrested a juvenile driver Friday afternoon after they say a driver hit multiple cars and ran a stolen 2018 Honda Accord into the front porch of a home. No serious injuries were reported after the Accord hit the front porch and corner of a...
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount; police launch homicide investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home Thursday evening by two assailants. Battle’s brother Brandon told WRAL he heard a fight outside their door here, and when...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
cbs17
3 injured after car runs red light, crashing another car into GoRaleigh bus, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a chain reaction crash pushed a car into a collision with a GoRaleigh transit bus Friday afternoon near downtown Raleigh. The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Saunders Street at Pecan Road, which is just...
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
cbs17
Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment stolen from Knightdale church
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – It what was scheduled as a day to give back to the community. “We feed every Friday, as we were doing this Friday. Getting ready for it. I love what I do,” Minister Terry Davis said. Around noon, Davis along with a few others...
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at North Carolina school under investigation
"The investigation is underway and we do have leads," the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
