Touchdown Wire has the Vikings going safety in latest mock draft

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We are fully into mock draft season and the latest one from our friends over at Touchdown Wire gives a unique angle to what the Vikings could do come April. Doug Farrar has the Vikings taking a safety in Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson.

This is an intriguing idea, especially with the Vikings having drafted Lewis Cine in the first round last year. What does Johnson bring to the table? Well, a little bit of everything.

He is a taller safety at 6’3″ and 195 lbs but it’s the versatility that he brings that would be intriguing for the Vikings. He can play in the slot, in the box and over the top.

One of the major concerns is just that. Does he have a true position? Depending on how defensive coordinator would want to use him, that would answer the question on if the Vikings would prioritize him in the first round.

Either way, it’s always good to add quality players to your team.

