Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Wednesday practice

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed the media following practice on Wednesday in what was his first time speaking with media members this week.

After an opening statement sending prayers to Bills S Damar Hamlin, Reid provided an update on the team’s injury situation. He began with a new injury that could be a cause for concern.

“I can talk about our injuries here,” Reid told reporters. “Harrison Butker hurt his back. His back had spasms and he didn’t practice. It’s getting better as we go here, but he did have some back spasms and we just pulled off of him.”

Asked whether the team would need to bring in another kicker for this week, Reid didn’t rule it out.

“Yeah, there’s a chance we do,” Reid said. “He’s doing OK, but just from a security standpoint, there’s a chance we might do that. That’s nothing with Harrison (Butker), we have full trust in Harrison.”

It’s worth noting that Matthew Wright, who kicked for the Chiefs when Harrison Butker was dealing with an ankle injury, is currently a free agent.

Reid continued with the injury update, this time speaking about players who were considered limited participants in practice.

“Guys that were limited — Mecole (Hardman) went out and did some good work today,” Reid said. “We’re going to see how he feels tomorrow. He’s day-by-day. He’s trying his heart out to get back in here. L’Jarius Sneed with the hip pointer. Skyy Moore with the hand came out and did just a few things. That hand is still swollen and sore. Have I talked to you since (Week 17)? He split open his hand and had sutures put in. He’s recovering from that.”

Sneed and Moore both returned to practice after missing practice on Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon marks the deadline for the Chiefs to activate WR Mecole Hardman to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. Reid explained that he was leaving all of that up to GM Brett Veach and his staff.

“Brett (Veach) is going to go through that and make sure that he’s got everything covered there,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how that goes. I hadn’t talked to him before I came in here about that.”

Finally, Reid gave a status update on Joe Thuney, who re-injured his ankle in Week 17.

“Joe Thuney, I had mentioned, hurt his ankle,” Reid said. “He’s practiced the last two days. He’s doing good there.”

