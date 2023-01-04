ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Mark Hamill Offers BTS Stories After Audition With Harrison Ford Goes Viral

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXH8g_0k3ZeuQi00

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill is easily one of the most delightful celebrity presences on social media these days. Over the years, he’s regaled fans with BTS throwback videos featuring stars like Carrie Fisher and even weighed in on long-standing rumors on topics like reshoots . It’s always a treat when the fan-favorite actor shares something or even weighs in on a historic tidbit that hits the web. The latter occurred just this week when Hamill’s original audition with Harrison Ford went viral. After seeing the clip, the Luke Skywalker actor felt compelled to share some behind-the-scenes stories.

The video initially made the rounds across the Internet in 2019 but has since cropped up yet again. The footage shows the two beloved stars (who were essentially unknown actors at that point) performing a key scene from Star Wars . The fresh-faced actors seemed to be giving it all during the audition, and you can see their efforts for yourself in the Twitter post down below:

See more

They did an admirable job, but it actually becomes even more impressive when you consider what Mark Hamill said when he retweeted the post. The 71-year-old star revealed that he and his would-be co-star had yet to lay their eyes on the full script when they did that. So they were working on an important scene without even having the full context. Hamill also offered some insight into an early chat he had with franchise creator George Lucas and revealed how he personally approached the material:

At this point, neither of us had read the full script, only this one scene. I was full of questions, but George said ‘Let's just try one & we'll talk about it later.’ Even though it felt like a parody of sci-fi, I decided to play it as sincerely as possible.

The actor – who’s also famous for voicing the Joker in the DC Animated Universe – cheekily mentioned in the thread that the “"I'm beginning not to like you" line didn’t make it into the script. He’d go on to share additional details while answering fans who commented on his post. While responding to one person, he clarified that this particular audition took place very early in the process. The Last Jedi star also denied that he’d ever read with Kurt Russell, as he believed the Escape from New York had also tried out for the role of Luke.

Little nuggets like those are nothing short of intriguing and provide invaluable context for major moments within the history of cinema. Mark Hamill has been a treasure trove when it comes to Star Wars fun facts. In 2021, he detailed how he handled the big Darth Vader reveal scene in Empire and, later that year, he also revealed the cameos he’s performed in Disney-era SW fare. But his most delightful shares have to be the throwbacks involving Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford . The trio were pure magic on screen together, but their off-screen antics were even sweeter.

I can’t see Mark Hamill slowing down when it comes to Star Wars trivia anytime soon. Selfishly, I’d love to see him keep it going for as long as possible, given that I’m a fan of the massive science fiction franchise. Here’s to more fun facts from Hamill and, if he ever decides to stop sharing, at least we’ll have his A+ jokes.

You can check out the witty performer’s work – and that of his co-stars – by streaming all of the Star Wars movies using a Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
RadarOnline

‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin’s Family Drama With Estranged Dad Exposed, Refuses To Let Him Meet His Son

Emotionally scarred Macaulay Culkin has forgiven his estranged father for his terrible childhood — but not enough to let him meet his son, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Home Alone superstar, now 42, and a father himself, doesn’t harbor any anger towards domineering dad Kit Culkin, 77, but sources revealed late last year that he won’t let him near his son Dakota. Following ten-year-old Macaulay’s turn in the hugely successful Christmas comedy, which was one of the top-grossing films in the ‘90s, the young actor starred in hits including My Girl and Richie Rich and amassed a fortune worth an estimated $50...
OREGON STATE
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
176K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy