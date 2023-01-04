ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon

I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
PENDLETON, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Is Becoming Hotter, With More Rain And Fewer Snow, According To Climate Study

Oregon Is Becoming Hotter: According to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment, released this week, Oregon still faces hazards associated with climate change but has witnessed the increased potential for adaptation and mitigation. The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, publishes the assessment every two years. This...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
KDRV

Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind

SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
focushillsboro.com

9000 Deaths in Oregon Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

9000 Deaths In Oregon: Since the start of the epidemic, more than 9,000 individuals have died in Oregon officially attributed to COVID-19, according to state statistics published on Wednesday. 62 recently announced deaths have brought the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the state to 9,024. According to government statistics, as of last week, Oregon had the eighth-lowest fatality rate among the states during the epidemic.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 1/4/22 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Releases Statement Regarding Death of Steven Mainwaring

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Tuesday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
827
Followers
5K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy