Mccracken County, KY

Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home

PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency

A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
MARION, KY
Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office

Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting

MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
MARION, IL
Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests

Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
PADUCAH, KY
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen

Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Williamson County woman arrested in Paducah murder investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Williamson County woman now faces murder charges in connection to the death of her boyfriend last year in Paducah. Paducah Police say 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley has been a suspect in the death of Jarvis Plato since March 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Kelley told police her boyfriend had fallen, but investigators noticed Plato had injuries to his face not consistent with a fall and also found evidence of a fight inside the couple’s home.
PADUCAH, KY
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. Daishaun O’Neal, 16, was last seen in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah Kentucky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

