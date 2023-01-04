Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home
PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools works to treat water damage to get students back in classrooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Central Elementary and Benton Elementary schools in Marshall County will not be back in the classroom on Monday. Frigid temperatures last month caused pipes to burst in those buildings, and repairs are taking longer than expected. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County sheriff's deputies, firefighers on scene of vehicle fire
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County sheriff's deputies and firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire on West Plains Road. They ask drivers to avoid the area. No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office says.
thunderboltradio.com
Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office
Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
kbsi23.com
Juvenile facing charges for assault on police officer at McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces charges after Kentucky State Police say the teen assaulted a detective trying to execute a court order. The juvenile faces one count of assault, 3rd degree – police officer and one count of criminal mischief, 3rd degree. Detective Robert Stucki of...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests
Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
cilfm.com
Williamson County woman arrested in Paducah murder investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Williamson County woman now faces murder charges in connection to the death of her boyfriend last year in Paducah. Paducah Police say 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley has been a suspect in the death of Jarvis Plato since March 14, 2022 when the 28-year-old was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Kelley told police her boyfriend had fallen, but investigators noticed Plato had injuries to his face not consistent with a fall and also found evidence of a fight inside the couple’s home.
wpsdlocal6.com
Business owner suing city of Martin, Tennessee, after she was allegedly ordered to tear down business
MARTIN, TN — A business owner is suing the city of Martin, Tennessee, Northwest Tennessee Today reports. The business owner alleges her business was wrongfully ordered to be torn down because of storm damage. Signs by Sharon owner Sharon Bowers says her business could have and would have been...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. Daishaun O’Neal, 16, was last seen in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah Kentucky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
