westkentuckystar.com
Paducah distillery announces expansion to Grand Rivers
A Paducah distillery is ready to expand to the lakes area in the new year. Silent Brigade Distillery noted on social media this week that they have finalized the purchase of the old city hall building in Grand Rivers. Preparations for the new venue which is "coming soon" include a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission to hold special called meeting Tuesday
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission will gather for a special called meeting Tuesday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The agenda for the meeting includes authorization of a contract for legal services with Vaughn Petitt Legal Group. It also includes items regarding declaration and sale of surplus property at 416 and 418 North 13th St. and at 1645 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
14news.com
Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday. The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Audit shows Ballard County clerk has not properly settled fees for three years, exceeded budget
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer, showing five concerns for noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, including several repeat findings. Failed to properly account for and accurately report fees and taxes. This was included in last year's...
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
whopam.com
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 85 mph touched down on the southwest side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office at Paducah has confirmed. The EF0 tornado touched down at about 4:35 a.m. on Pyle Lane near Cox Mill Road and traveled east, mostly near...
wkdzradio.com
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!
Hancock’s Neighborhood Market now offers Instacart!. Just another way that Mallory wants to serve her customers. You can still do online shopping at hancocksneighborhoodmarket.com. and pick up your groceries at the store. Instacart offers online shopping plus delivery! Just one more way. you can shop with your local grocery...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
