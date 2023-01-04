The town of West Tisbury is seeking a volunteer to serve on a committee studying noise from the Martha’s Vineyard Airport. The overall goal of the committee, wrote airport manager Geoff Freeman, is “to assess if there are impacts of noise that meet Federal regulations and how we can work with FAA if deemed so to adjust flight patterns...This is a good education tool for all to understand aviation and what level different entities have on controlling it.”

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO