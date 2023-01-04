Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chilmark Chooses Firm for Menemsha Dock Project
The Chilmark select board voted to award a contract to Childs Engineering for phase two of the Menemsha commercial dock climate resiliency project, pending a review by town counsel. Total price for the contract, which will involve Childs designing a replacement dock, is $168,000, though the town will only have...
High School Assesses Feasibility Study Funds
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is nearing its final hurdle for full acceptance into a state program that reimburses up to 38 per cent of school construction costs: a spring town meeting warrant article, asking Island municipalities to share the estimated $2 million cost of a feasibility study. All...
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Jan. 13
Let’s start off with news of an email sent out to Chappaquiddick Island Association members, just in case you missed it or aren’t on their email list. It shares a link to the updated Chappaquiddick-based services directory — a listing of businesses located on Chappy. The list will be updated as names of local businesses are received. For additions or corrections, please contact Lionel Spiro at lbspiro@gmail.com.
Record of Cases Heard in District Court
The following cases were heard in Edgartown district court. Joseph Medeiros, 42, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned on a Dec. 23 charge in Vineyard Haven of assault on a family or household member. Defendant relased on payment of $500 bail and $150 counsel fee. Pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 6.
Volunteers Needed for Airport Noise Committee
The town of West Tisbury is seeking a volunteer to serve on a committee studying noise from the Martha’s Vineyard Airport. The overall goal of the committee, wrote airport manager Geoff Freeman, is “to assess if there are impacts of noise that meet Federal regulations and how we can work with FAA if deemed so to adjust flight patterns...This is a good education tool for all to understand aviation and what level different entities have on controlling it.”
Elsie Trask Wheeler, 90
Elsie Trask Wheeler died in Duxbury on Dec. 26, 2022. She was 90. She adored her childhood in Lloyd Neck and Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island. Summers were spent racing dinghies on Martha’s Vineyard, where her father John J. Trask was commodore of the Edgartown Yacht Club from 1954 to 1956 and her family owned a home on Fuller street in the 1950s and 60s. She made memorable trips on horseback, exploring the meadows and coastal ponds of Chappaquiddick.
Federated Church Hosts Mayhew Parsonage Estate Sale
Last month, the Mayhew Parsonage in Edgartown went up for sale for the first time in its 200-year history. This Saturday, the contents of its attic go up for sale too. The Edgartown Federated Church, which has owned the historic property for almost 80 years, will be holding an estate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at 35 Dark Woods Road in Edgartown.
MVC Begins Hearing on Southern Tier Housing Development
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has begun its review of a proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, called Southern Tier, that is a near-twin of the Meshacket Commons development approved unanimously by the commission last December. Both projects come from Island Housing Trust and Affordable Investments, who propose using...
Winter Sports Teams Find Their Flow at Midseason Mark
It was the battle of the Islands on the ice last weekend as the Vineyard boys and girls hockey teams trekked to Nantucket to defeat the Whalers dramatically and defiantly. The boys contest saw the Vineyard capitalize on an overtime power play as Nate Averill knocked in a rebound off a Nick BenDavid shot that silenced the crowd and gave purple a 3-2 victory.
