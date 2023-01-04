ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm

The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
BBC

CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown

Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC

Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised

A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC

Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan

Prince Harry has said he was "bigoted" before meeting Meghan Markle, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS. He also said he was "naive" about how her ethnicity would affect media coverage of their relationship. In a new book, Harry also expressed regret at calling a South Asian cadet a...
BBC

China suspends social media accounts of Covid policy critics

China has taken down more than 1,000 social media accounts - some with millions of followers - that criticised the government's Covid policies. Social media platform Weibo said it had suspended or banned accounts for what it described as personal attacks against Chinese Covid specialists. Weibo did not specify which...
The Associated Press

ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time

A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
The Associated Press

Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport

Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
The Verge

TweetDeck.com is down, but TweetDeck still works

I ran into a bit of a surprise when I tried to log into TweetDeck today: it didn’t work. When I started typing the word “tweetdeck” into my URL bar, my browser suggested the rest of the URL, tweetdeck.com, like I’m used to. But after I hit the Enter key, my browser unexpectedly took a few seconds to attempt to load TweetDeck and then showed me this error message on a largely blank page:
POLITICO

A last shot of tech optimism from CES

Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
