SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO