Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
U.S. targets non-compete clauses that block workers from better jobs
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete provisions as well as some training repayment agreements, which companies use to keep workers from leaving for better jobs, the agency said on Thursday.
BBC
Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm
The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
FTC files first suits to stop companies from making workers sign noncompete restrictions
The FTC claims the restrictions prevent workers from seeking jobs with competing businesses for one to two years and lead to lower wages.
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
TikTok CEO to meet EU antitrust chief Vestager on Tuesday
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Jan. 10, a calendar released by the European Commission showed on Friday.
Government has broken pledge to get UK fitter after 2012 Olympics, says report
Cross-party committee has also accused Sport England of not knowing the destination of millions of pounds in grants
CORRECTING and REPLACING Airgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan
Prince Harry has said he was "bigoted" before meeting Meghan Markle, in an interview with US broadcaster CBS. He also said he was "naive" about how her ethnicity would affect media coverage of their relationship. In a new book, Harry also expressed regret at calling a South Asian cadet a...
The time to die should be of our choosing | Letters
However difficult it is to legally protect assisted dying, we should still try
BBC
China suspends social media accounts of Covid policy critics
China has taken down more than 1,000 social media accounts - some with millions of followers - that criticised the government's Covid policies. Social media platform Weibo said it had suspended or banned accounts for what it described as personal attacks against Chinese Covid specialists. Weibo did not specify which...
ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Coventry's Liberty Pressing Solutions to close gates for last time
A Coventry manufacturer has ceased production and is set to close later this month, a union said. About 200 people worked at Liberty Pressing Solutions previously, with just 30 now remaining, Unite said. Owner GFG Alliance announced in March last year it had been unable to find a buyer for...
PPE Medpro: Michelle Mone-linked firm referred to UK health watchdog
DHSC accused PPE Medpro of presenting false document when tendering for PPE contracts
Saudi Arabia jails two Wikipedia staff in ‘bid to control content’
Saudi Arabia has infiltrated Wikipedia and jailed two administrators in a bid to control content on the website, weeks after a former Twitter worker was jailed in the US for spying for the Saudis. One administrator was jailed for 32 years, and another was sentenced to eight years, the activists...
Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
The Verge
TweetDeck.com is down, but TweetDeck still works
I ran into a bit of a surprise when I tried to log into TweetDeck today: it didn’t work. When I started typing the word “tweetdeck” into my URL bar, my browser suggested the rest of the URL, tweetdeck.com, like I’m used to. But after I hit the Enter key, my browser unexpectedly took a few seconds to attempt to load TweetDeck and then showed me this error message on a largely blank page:
POLITICO
A last shot of tech optimism from CES
Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
