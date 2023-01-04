Read full article on original website
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano
Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
PetVet365 bringing veterinary services in low-stress environment to Southlake
PetVet365 offers veterinary services in a "fear-free environment," according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) PetVet365 is opening a location in Southlake Marketplace, according to a listing in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The animal clinic will be located at 2225 W. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 403, the listing stated. PetVet365 offers veterinary care in a “fear-free environment,” according to its website. To reduce anxiety and stress in pets, the animal hospital has private exam rooms equipped with a couch, species-specific calming pheromones and music, its website stated. The clinic offers wellness, dental, primary, new pet and advanced care. It also offers pet surgery for spays, neuters, oral surgery and more.
CandysDirt.com
Enjoy Lake Views (And The Life To Go With It) At This Rowlett Beauty
Here’s the thing about Rowlett, there are some real hidden gems out there. Some freaking modern, tucked on a hillside, curve your car around back because again, it’s on a hill gems. And some, like this one at 402 Point Royal Drive, have lake views. Plus you don’t have to cross the diabolical bridge. Diabolical only when there’s an accident and traffic slows to so much of a crawl, it’d be quicker to walk. You know those really special moments when you lament the fact that we still don’t have flying cars, despite being promised them by The Jetsons.
Clinica Familiar Trebol offering family clinic needs in Richardson
Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Clinica Familiar Trebol opened in mid-December in Richardson off of West Campbell Road. The family clinic is located at 1980 Nantucket Drive, Ste. 105, Richardson. Clinica Familiar Trebol offers care for a variety of ailments for children and adults. 469-206-0636.
GUIDE: 19 senior living options in Richardson
The Monarch at Richardson offers assisted living and memory care services. (Courtesy The Monarch at Richardson) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Richardson areas continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions. Independent living communities cater to...
MyGym bringing fitness center for kids to Plano
MyGym offers fitness activities, events and classes for parents and their children. (Courtesy MyGym) MyGym is opening its second Texas location in Plano this spring, according to owner Tony Smith. The children’s fitness center, which will be located at 6505 West Park Boulevard, Ste. 208, gives parents and kids the...
Frisco Animal Services launches Pet Finder map
Lost pets can be added to a Pet Finder Map to help their owners find them. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Animal Services division of the Frisco Police Department announced a new city resource for returning lost pets to their owners. The Lost and Found Pet Finder Map is an interactive...
Arwa Yemeni Coffee offering authentic Middle Eastern drinks in Richardson
Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4 at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Arwa Yemeni Coffee opened in the Greenville Business Center in Richardson Jan. 4. The coffee shop is located at 888 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 223. The cafe serves a variety of coffee drinks, including traditional and Yemeni-style coffee. 313-410-0362. www.arwayemenicoffee.com.
Registration now open for Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program in Plano
Plano's Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program gives participants the opportunity to convert food scraps into compost, which will be used to enrich Plano's soils. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Plano can now enroll in the Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program, which provides participants an environmentally friendly alternative to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Colleyville Residents Fight to Save 14 Acres of Cross Timbers Forest From New Home Development
The Colleyville City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to hear from concerned neighbors opposing a proposed housing development. A wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive in Colleyville is cherished by those who live next door to it. "We are standing next to 14 acres of...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Westlake discusses addition of new cell tower
Proposed 150 ft cell tower adjacent to Fire Station No. 1. (Courtesy Town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council discussed adding a new cell tower at the corner of W. Dove Road and Davis Blvd. during their regular council meeting on Dec. 19. If passed in its current form, the tower would stand adjacent to Westlake Fire Station No. 1.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
fox7austin.com
Chinese restaurant in Westlake reopens after closing due to burst pipe
WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas - A longtime Chinese restaurant in Westlake has reopened after having to close for about two weeks due to damage from the last freeze. Lori Vo, the owner of Lotus Hunan Chinese Restaurant says the building had a gas leak after the winter storm froze and cracked pipes.
CandysDirt.com
This Arlington Heights Bungalow is Incredibly Cute Both Inside And Out
New year, new listing. I mean, like, a one-hour-old listing with so much to love. I was smitten at first sight of this Arlington Heights bungalow at 4321 Pershing Avenue, and it’s easy to see why. The residence is impeccably sited on a graded double lot that provides an attractive setting for the uber-charming, 1937 bungalow.
Saigon Texas Restaurant offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson
Saigon Texas Restaurant is offering Vietnamese cuisine near Richardson at 3435 Belt Line Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Saigon Texas Restaurant opened in December near Richardson. The restaurant is located at 3435 Belt Line Road next to the Cali Saigon Mall. Saigon Texas announced it plans to host a grand opening in mid-January, likely between Jan. 16-18. The restaurant serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho. 469-367-4044. No website is available.
