Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska predicted to add 5,000 jobs this year. Will there be enough workers to take them?
Alaska will have another 5,000 jobs open in 2023, but there will be even fewer workers to fill those jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report. “Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s population steady amid COVID, departures
Alaska’s population remained stable from 2021 into last year, as state officials say higher death rates from the COVID-19 pandemic and Alaskans leaving the state negated natural population increases. Population estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, spanning July 2021 through July 2022, show...
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Everyone knows what the answer is, so why aren’t we doing it
There have been two constants in the last three 10-year plans produced by the administration of Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) preceding the latest one. The first is that the administration has underestimated actual unrestricted general fund (UGF) spending in the years ahead. The second is that to balance the projected budget even at those lower levels the administration has relied on some form of “new revenues.”
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It's...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy announces two judicial appointments to the Anchorage Superior Court
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced on Friday two appointees to the Anchorage Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council and forwarded on to the Governor. Laura Hartz has been an Alaska resident for 14 years and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Disability Law Center Legal Director Mark Regan has been asked the same question for years. “We get calls and questions from people across the state about ‘why isn’t my child or, why isn’t the child I am responsible for getting mental health treatment in the child’s community,”' Regan said.
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
cruiseaddicts.com
Holland America Line Heading to the Arctic Circle Offering Longer Alaska Cruises In 2024
To celebrate Alaska and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s job recovery is expected to continue this year
Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, though it’s still a long way from where it was before the pandemic. That’s according to the 2023 job forecast from the state Department of Labor. Karinne Wiebold is an economist with the state and authored the report in the department’s monthly magazine.
akbizmag.com
Delta Constructors and Calista Finalize Workforce Development Agreement
Delta Constructors CEO Ed Gohr (left) and Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy (right) finalize an agreement to expand workforce development. Delta Constructors and Calista Corporation finalized an agreement to expand development of the construction trades workforce. Training Local Hires. Per the agreement, Delta and Calista will work together to achieve...
kinyradio.com
Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 05 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council puzzles over how to comply with a court’s order to actively manage the offshore Cook Inlet driftnet fishery.
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage. A nationwide egg shortage has hit Alaska especially hard. And Rhonda McBride looks back on Mary Peltola’s fight to be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.
I moved to a tiny Alaskan village to be a teacher. I earn $15,000 more than in other states and only have 5 students.
Taryn Williams moved to a remote and scenic village in Alaska during the pandemic in 2020. She loves her new life as a teacher living off the land.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit
A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a...
alaskapublic.org
Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain
On a recent, snowy afternoon in Dillingham, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store. “I came here to look for eggs,” he said. “Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
akbizmag.com
Hilcorp the Sole Bidder in State and Federal Cook Inlet Lease Sales
State tracts that received bids from Hilcorp are indicated in blue. A federal lease sale was held the same day for tracts in the southern Cook Inlet. The only bidder in both the state and federal Cook Inlet areawide lease sales was Hilcorp. Results of the sale on December 30 show that the region’s dominant natural gas producer submitted winning bids on six state tracts and one in federal waters.
