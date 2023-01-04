ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Cloudy, chilly end to the workweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds remain locked in place as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures top out in the middle 30s with a mention of a few flurries in the morning. The clouds decrease heading into Friday evening and overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets start the year 0-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Savor Fort Wayne returns in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets set for important January stretch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

K's drop first match of 2023

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Manchester Announces $20M Fort Wayne Expansion

President Dave McFadden announced that Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. “Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” he said. “Manchester University Fort Wayne will also get a brand-new look with its 32,000-square-foot expansion on the Parkview Health campus.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Top Restaurants on Living Local 15

We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for Bluffton woman

BLUFFTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Bluffton on New Year’s Day. Celeste Cuthbert, 48, disappeared on Jan. 1 and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Cuthbert is 5’5” and 148 pounds with black hair […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH

Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
CELINA, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
BLUFFTON, IN

