FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfft.com
Cloudy, chilly end to the workweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds remain locked in place as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures top out in the middle 30s with a mention of a few flurries in the morning. The clouds decrease heading into Friday evening and overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.
wfft.com
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
WANE-TV
Savor Fort Wayne returns in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
wfft.com
Komets set for important January stretch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After winning eight of their final nine games of 2022 and vaulting in to third place in the ECHL's Central Division standings, the Fort Wayne Komets are ready for an important January stretch. The Mastodons will play 11 games this month, all of which come...
wfft.com
K's drop first match of 2023
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio scored the two goals for the K's. The Komets are back in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Toledo...
wfft.com
FW ranks 3rd worst active lifestyle city in WalletHub report
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - According to a new report, when it comes to the largest 100 U.S. cities Fort Wayne ranks near the bottom for active lifestyles. WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report today rating the 2023 Best and Worst Cities for an Active Lifestyle. Fort Wayne ranks 97th out of 100 based on 36 key indicators that include everything from the average monthly fitness club fees to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
wfft.com
No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 429 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,082 cases and 1,234 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
buildingindiana.com
Manchester Announces $20M Fort Wayne Expansion
President Dave McFadden announced that Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne. “Our health care offerings in Fort Wayne are growing, and we need more space,” he said. “Manchester University Fort Wayne will also get a brand-new look with its 32,000-square-foot expansion on the Parkview Health campus.”
WANE-TV
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
wfft.com
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
WANE-TV
Top Restaurants on Living Local 15
We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.
Silver Alert issued for Bluffton woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Bluffton on New Year’s Day. Celeste Cuthbert, 48, disappeared on Jan. 1 and was last seen around 4:45 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Cuthbert is 5’5” and 148 pounds with black hair […]
WANE-TV
Electric Works: Prayer Works, a 24/7 prayer room
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- As Electric Works continues to open more to the public, one part of campus has been in the works for a long time. Prayer Works, a prayer room that is open 24/7 which gives the community to come together to pray at anytime. It will be...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne woman celebrates reaching century mark
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman earned her centenarian title Wednesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday at her nursing home. To celebrate, community members sent in cards to Ruth, which were read to her during her birthday party. “The good Lord has been good to...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
