Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in 2022

kios.org
NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers
The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
Texting while driving? NDOT is monitoring that behavior
The device was on a trailer all across the state. It can tell if your seatbelt is on and if your phone is in your hand.
doniphanherald.com
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
iheart.com
Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks
(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball
OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
doniphanherald.com
UNL economic index declines again in November
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
