Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in 2022

The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO