ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in 2022

By KEVIN COLE Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
kios.org

NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers

The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks

(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
JACKSON, NE
klkntv.com

Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraskans come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball

OMAHA — In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor. Roughly 3,500 people filled CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

UNL economic index declines again in November

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy