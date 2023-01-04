ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive

OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources

Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant

Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.

