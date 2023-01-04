ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomber case

By Robert Legare
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0DuI_0k3ZTRm200

Washington — Federal investigators are offering a reward worth $500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., on the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack .

The FBI's announcement of the half-a-million-dollar reward comes as investigators again seek the public's help to find the individual who placed viable explosives around the Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2021. In the last year, investigators have made little progress in identifying a suspect – according to people familiar with the matter – and the five-fold increase on Wednesday reflects the case's stagnation. Investigators previously listed a reward of $100,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

The two bombs did not detonate as planned and were discovered the following afternoon, but federal authorities say they were functioning and could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders near the political buildings.

In the nearly two years since the bombs were planted, law enforcement says the various agencies looking into the matter – including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Capitol Police – have conducted approximately 1,000 interviews, visited more than 1,200 locations, and collected more than 39,000 videos in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Handout

According to the FBI, on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, less than 24 hours before pro-Trump rioters would storm the U.S. Capitol , a masked suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and hand gloves carried a backpack around Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Surveillance video released by the FBI shows the suspect walking on sidewalks, outsides of homes, and in parks and alleyways before planting the pipebombs near the DNC and RNC buildings between approximately 7:30 and 8:30 that evening. In one video, a bystander walking a dog passes the suspect.

According to the FBI, "multiple law enforcement agencies received reports" of the explosives at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, roughly the time members of the mob began breaking down barricades outside the Capitol building.

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters when one of the pipe bombs was unearthed near that location, a White House official confirmed to CBS News last year.

In a statement released Wednesday, David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said, "With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us—or who may not have realized they had important information—to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant.

"The FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice."

Though they haven't solved the pipebomb mystery , federal investigators have charged more than 940 individuals for alleged crimes stemming from the alleged Jan. 6 attack, of which hundreds are accused of assaulting officers that day.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

U.S. attorney reviewing documents marked classified found at Biden think tank

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The roughly 10 documents are from President Biden's vice-presidential office at the center, the sources said. CBS News has learned the FBI is also involved in the U.S. attorney's inquiry.The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
CBS Sacramento

Biden's legal team found another batch of classified documents in search of second location

Another batch of classified government records were found by President Joe Biden's legal team, following the initial discovery of classified documents at his former think tank office in Washington this past fall.According to people briefed on the matter, the additional classified documents were found in a second location during searches that took place after lawyers found the initial classified documents. That effort led to the discovery of additional documents of interest to federal officials reviewing the matter, one of the sources said.NBC News first reported the new batch of classified documents.The discovery of the classified documents in his former office in...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sacramento

Rep. George Santos rebuffs calls for resignation by Long Island Republicans

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said he won't resign from Congress on Wednesday, rebuffing calls from a growing number of fellow Republicans who have denounced him for lying about his background."I will not," Santos responded when reporters on Capitol Hill asked if he'll step down. He reiterated his stance on Twitter, where he wrote: "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy