ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomber case

By Robert Legare
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0DuI_0k3ZTFQY00

Washington — Federal investigators are offering a reward worth $500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., on the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack .

The FBI's announcement of the half-a-million-dollar reward comes as investigators again seek the public's help to find the individual who placed viable explosives around the Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2021. In the last year, investigators have made little progress in identifying a suspect – according to people familiar with the matter – and the five-fold increase on Wednesday reflects the case's stagnation. Investigators previously listed a reward of $100,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

The two bombs did not detonate as planned and were discovered the following afternoon, but federal authorities say they were functioning and could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders near the political buildings.

In the nearly two years since the bombs were planted, law enforcement says the various agencies looking into the matter – including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Capitol Police – have conducted approximately 1,000 interviews, visited more than 1,200 locations, and collected more than 39,000 videos in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Handout

According to the FBI, on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, less than 24 hours before pro-Trump rioters would storm the U.S. Capitol , a masked suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and hand gloves carried a backpack around Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Surveillance video released by the FBI shows the suspect walking on sidewalks, outsides of homes, and in parks and alleyways before planting the pipebombs near the DNC and RNC buildings between approximately 7:30 and 8:30 that evening. In one video, a bystander walking a dog passes the suspect.

According to the FBI, "multiple law enforcement agencies received reports" of the explosives at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, roughly the time members of the mob began breaking down barricades outside the Capitol building.

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters when one of the pipe bombs was unearthed near that location, a White House official confirmed to CBS News last year.

In a statement released Wednesday, David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said, "With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us—or who may not have realized they had important information—to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant.

"The FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice."

Though they haven't solved the pipebomb mystery , federal investigators have charged more than 940 individuals for alleged crimes stemming from the alleged Jan. 6 attack, of which hundreds are accused of assaulting officers that day.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

U.S. attorney reviewing classified documents found at Biden think tank

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The roughly 10 documents are from President Biden's vice-presidential office at the center, the sources said. CBS News has learned the FBI is also involved in the U.S. attorney's inquiry.The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Trial starts Wednesday for Philadelphia Proud Boys leader accused of storming Capitol on Jan. 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A man who prosecutors say is the local leader of the extremist group the Proud Boys is set to go trial Wednesday on charges that he and others plotted to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 after the 2020 election.Philadelphia resident Zachary Rehl, described in court documents as the president of the local chapter of the Proud Boys, faces multiple charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property.A jury was chosen on Monday for the seditious conspiracy trial. Rehl is on trial along with former...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

More Biden documents marked classified found in at least one other location

CBS News has learned that more documents marked classified from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president were found in at least one additional location than previously known. The discovery was made after lawyers for Mr. Biden found the first batch of roughly 10 documents at a private office in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2. It is not clear when the additional documents with classified markings were found. A source familiar with the Justice Department's review did not identify the additional location where documents were found. The U.S. attorney charged with investigating the Biden documents is aware of the additional documents, but sources...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Philly

DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden doctor returns from war-torn Ukraine

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden doctor just returned from Ukraine to train some of the country's doctors, nurses, and medics during a time of war.Cooper University Healthcare Emergency Medicine Dr. Joshua Rempell was one of 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses who spent two weeks providing medical training to more than 200 Ukrainians, including healthcare professionals and regular citizens.Dr. Rempell said he was amazed by the Ukrainians' resilience and appreciation for his training."The amazing sense of gratitude that people would express just knowing that we care, that the world cares," Dr. Rempell said. The International Medical Corps and Harvard Humanitarian Initiative organized the trip as part of an effort to provide medical training to those affected by conflict.The classes Dr. Rempell taught focused on trauma and mass casualty response, like "Stop the Bleed." The classes included healthcare professionals and regular Ukrainian citizens."They really are this combination of really trying to get on with their daily lives," Dr. Rempell said. "And learning these new skills to kind of address some of the trauma that they're seeing so frequently."He hopes to one day go back to Ukraine to provide more medical training to its citizens.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Pence on possible 2024 presidential run: "I think we've got time"

Former Vice President Mike Pence continues to leave the door open to 2024 presidential run but told CBS News this week that he does not feel any rush to formally announce a bid for the Republican presidential nomination, even though his former boss, former President Donald Trump, is already seeking it."I think we've got time," Pence said in an interview on Tuesday in The Villages, a Republican stronghold in central Florida.Pence's lack of urgency about an announcement reflects broader dynamics inside the Republican Party, where the 2024 presidential race has yet to dominate discussions among rank-and-file voters and major donors,...
IOWA STATE
CBS Philly

NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being "woke" while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address.Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year, and as jockeying ahead of next year's presidential contest unfolds.He didn't mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural address...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy