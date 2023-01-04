Read full article on original website
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JolietTed RiversJoliet, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Kane County man indicted for fatal crash that killed brother and sister on Halloween
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old Kane County man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash that killed two of his passengers in far west suburban unincorporated Campton Township on Halloween last year. Tyler A. Schmidt, of the 43W block of Southgate Road in Elgin, was indicted...
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man allegedly shot mother of his child during argument, killing her unborn baby
CHICAGO - New details were released after a man was charged with shooting the mother of his child through the door of her residence last month, which resulted in the death of her unborn child. Melvin Richmond, 30, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of...
Brown's Chicken murders: Marking 30 years since 7 people gunned down at Palatine restaurant
Sunday marks 30 years since seven people were gunned down on a cold January night in 1993, during a robbery at Brown's Chicken in Palatine.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
959theriver.com
Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person
26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
Suburban man, 2 minors, in custody for Des Plaines shooting: Police
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Three men are in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Des Plaines over what is reported to have been a gang-related incident. Miguel Valdez of Des Plaines, 18, and two 16-year-olds were taken into custody by police after matching the description of the individuals involved in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
ABC7 Chicago
2 men sentenced to 5 decades in prison for shooting that killed mother shopping with young sons
CHICAGO -- Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
Woman faces Reckless Homicide charges for running over toddler in Indiana
Charges are being filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a car in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30 was arrested on reckless homicide.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
Driver charged after loaded gun, marijuana found in car in River North
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after a traffic stop netted a gun and marijuana Wednesday night in the River North neighborhood. Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.
Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Englewood Gas Station
A teenager is facing a murder charge after he and another person allegedly opened fire on two men during an attempted carjacking at an Englewood gas station earlier this week. Rafael Harvey, 17, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking and other felonies after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a Citgo gas station early Tuesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
