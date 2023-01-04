ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beecher, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year. According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man charged with DUI after crash

Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
OSWEGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Man Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Injures One Person

26-year-old Joliet man has been arrested for their alleged role in a shooting that left one person injured. Erik solis-Medina has been charged with Aggravated Battery – Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Defacing Identification Mark of a Firearm. It was on Thursday evening...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim was run over by 3 different cars and not one stopped, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the drivers of three different cars in connection to a hit-and-run on Jan. 2 in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Around 12:10 a.m. a white 4-door SUV traveling eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street caused a pedestrian crossing southbound Madison Street to fall in the roadway, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 men sentenced to 5 decades in prison for shooting that killed mother shopping with young sons

CHICAGO -- Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during gathering inside Englewood home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Chicago's Englewood area Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gathering inside a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street around 9:07 p.m. when a man inside the home shot at the victim once using a handgun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside Englewood Gas Station

A teenager is facing a murder charge after he and another person allegedly opened fire on two men during an attempted carjacking at an Englewood gas station earlier this week. Rafael Harvey, 17, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking and other felonies after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a Citgo gas station early Tuesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

