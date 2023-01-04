Read full article on original website
Whataburger brings back popular item- but only for a limited time
Two popular Texan food companies have combined once again to offer a treat for Texans. Burger chain Whataburger today announced the return of the Dr Pepper milkshake- but only for a limited time. The Dr Pepper shake is made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town
Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
Thrillist
McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week
McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Shaq dines at Houston restaurant, pays for meals
“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench - he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Facebook page in a post.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
Jesse James Requests Judge's Permission To Prevent Wife Bonnie Rotten From Entering His Home
Jesse James wants to shut the doors and change the locks of his Texas residence.After his wife, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James, filed a second petition for divorce, James responded with a request for the judge's permission to prevent Rotten from entering his home.James also asked if he could stay in his Austin residence while the divorce proceedings continue.JESSE JAMES' PREGNANT WIFE BONNIE ROTTEN FILES FOR DIVORCE FOR A SECOND TIME HOURS AFTER REUNITING WITH HUSBANDThe West Coast Choppers star additionally petitioned for exclusive use of any cars or motor vehicles that he owns, according to court documents obtained by...
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in All of Texas
Texas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
For as much as "American Pickers" is all about educating the masses on the tools and trinkets of yesteryear, the individuals behind it always have the economics of their unique profession in the back of their minds. After all, Antique Archaeology is a business, and if they're not turning a profit, then the fun of traveling around to pick is taken right away. Therefore, if they want to maximize profits (and supplement their personal collections now and again) they have to know what sells, what doesn't, and what could sell given a little bit of TLC.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy
TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
