digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher lies to police after stabbing horror
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher is forced to lie to the police next week in the aftermath of his stabbing incident. Jacob received a life-threatening injury this week as a scuffle with Leyla Cavanagh's drug dealer Callum went horribly wrong. In next week's episodes, Jacob continues to recover in...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs shock twist ahead of Eric Foster story climax
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired another shock twist in the Eric Foster misogyny storyline, ahead of next week's hour long special. Over the past few months fans have watched as Angus Castle-Doughty's character has become radicalised by incel culture, with tonight's (January 6) first-look episode seeing Maxine Minniver abducted by Eric as she tried to gather evidence against him.
digitalspy.com
The Boys star Nathan Mitchell reacts to Black Noir fan controversy
The Boys season 3 spoilers follow. The Boys star Nathan Mitchell has responded to the controversy surrounding Black Noir's death. The character had been an enigma throughout much of his time on the superhero series, but as we finally started to peel back the layers and look at all the trauma and history behind the mask, Homelander went and killed him in the season 3 finale.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Fiz and Tyrone to face more Hope drama this year
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed more trouble for Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs following their romantic Christmas Day wedding. The couple's relationship is back on solid ground after a difficult couple of years, but problems with their daughter Hope are far from over. Last year, Hope became fixated...
digitalspy.com
9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims Princess Kate Felt ‘Forced to Compete’ With Meghan Markle, Once Reluctantly Gave Her Lipstick
Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock A not-so-fabulous Fab Four? Prince Harry is breaking down wife Meghan Markle’s tense relationship with sister-in-law Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, remembered his first “fab four” public outing with Meghan, 41, Prince William and Kate, 40, in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The group answered a few “softball questions,” which Harry found […]
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink opens up about "awful" last scenes in final season
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has shared how she’s feeling ahead of the final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi. The actress famously joined the show in season two as skateboarding tomboy Max Mayfield. Now preparing herself for Max’s last episodes in season 5, Sink has confessed she’s expecting...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Karene Peter opens up over real-life friendships with co-stars
Emmerdale star Karene Peter has opened up about her real-life friendship with some of her co-stars. The actress, who plays Naomi Walters, made her first appearance on the soap in June of last year, but has revealed she has quickly formed a bond with her on-screen family members, Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and Emile John (Ethan).
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in new video
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay in a new video. The 18-year-old Will Byers actor shared a humorous video on TikTok on Thursday (January 5) where he explained that he'd come out to his friends and family. "When I finally told my friends and family I...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Maria Connor stands up to Councillor Cameron after Griff incident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Maria Connor stands up to her political rival Len Cameron during a television appearance next week. Maria is appalled when corrupt councillor Len decides to use the recent Weatherfield Peace Market incident to pursue his own agenda. Viewers know that Len was the secret...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson. In upcoming scenes, Zack will be surprised by a visit from old friend Brett — who will urge Zack to get tested for HIV because he recently was diagnosed with the virus. In time, Zack will...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face backlash from Gail Rodwell after Griff incident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner must face the consequences of his actions later this week as his recent behaviour sparks tensions at home. Max has spent the past few weeks helping extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who's currently on the run after planting a bomb in the Speed Daal van at the Weatherfield Peace Market.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star's new show axed despite season 2 filming completed
Doctor Who star Tosin Cole's US drama 61st Street has been cancelled, despite already wrapping filming on a second season. The AMC series sees Cole play the role of Moses Johnson, a promising Black teenager who gets wrongfully caught up in Chicago's corrupt justice system. However, despite already being renewed...
digitalspy.com
Former Neighbours star Joan Sydney dies, aged 83
Neighbours actress Joan Sydney has died at the age of 83, it has been reported. The television veteran, who played Valda Sheergold in the Australian soap, passed away peacefully according to a friend and colleague (via TV Tonight). She had a lengthy career on TV, stage and radio, with her...
digitalspy.com
Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date
ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
digitalspy.com
13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see David and Griff come to blows over Max, while Jacob is caught up in Damon's latest drug deal. Meanwhile, Summer makes a discovery about Mike and Esther. Here's a look at 13 big moments coming up. 1. David and Griff...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Kat Slater's life-changing decision after gunshot drama
EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater has made a life-changing decision in EastEnders. Thursday's episode (January 5) aired the resolution of a gunshot cliffhanger, as Phil Michell and Keanu Taylor rushed to save Kat and Tommy Moon from vengeful DCI Keeble. Viewers had heard a gunshot go off at the end...
