kggfradio.com
Independence Mayor Gives 2022 Review
The city of Independence had the First Friday event to kick off the 2023 calendar year. City of Independence Mayor Dean Hayse spoke and recapped the 2022 accomplishments. Among the items of note were beautification projects for fencing and demolitions in Independence as well new public and private partnerships in the downtown area.
kggfradio.com
Two City Board Positions Available In Independence
The City of Independence has two openings on City Boards. The Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals is needing another member. The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the city commission regarding rezoning, conditional use permits, and platting. Variances are considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals. The second position...
kggfradio.com
Clerk's Office Offers Free Assistance in Processing The Homestead Tax Refund
The staff at the Montgomery County Clerk's Office will assist Montgomery County Seniors for free. Those who would like assistance in filing their Homestead or Safe Senior Property Tax Refund for Low-Income Seniors can go to the County Clerk's Office. Election Deputy Santana O'Rear says the program can save seniors some money.
koamnewsnow.com
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
kggfradio.com
KDOC Honors Coffeyville Business
A Coffeyville business is recognized by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Coffeyville Coffee Company has been awarded the To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards Regional Award in the category of Welcome Back in the Southeast region. Owner Ron Bryce says it was important to him to move back to this area and try to make an impact.
kggfradio.com
Neodesha Authorizes New KMEA Energy Contract
The city of Neodesha has partnered with the Kansas Municipal Energy Association regarding an internal generation project. Neodesha City Administrator Ed Truelove says that the city has been searching for responsible and efficient ways to provide backup generation for customers. KMEA's Mark Walker says that this agreement signifies that Neodesha...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit filed by inmate stabbed by white supremacists
TOPEKA — State legislators and the governor approved a $10,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former Kansas prison inmate stabbed repeatedly by white supremacists when placed in the general population at El Dorado Correctional Facility despite known threats to his safety. Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders of...
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
kggfradio.com
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
kggfradio.com
CCC Offers Travel Option To Campus
Coffeyville Community College students needing transportation options to campus for the start of the upcoming spring semester have a way to travel as a group. CCC officials say transportation from the Tulsa International Airport by bus will be available free to students, however individual transportation will not be. If the bus schedule does not accommodate the students' flight schedule, transportation to campus will be the responsibility of the student.
kggfradio.com
Evergy Outage in Coffeyville and Independence
A number of power outages have been reported in Coffeyville and Independence. The Evergy Energy Company is working this morning to restore power to select people in Mongtomery County. The power outage was first reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. Evergy representatives anticipate power to be restored to the impacted customers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
KWCH.com
Large fire near El Dorado prompts heavy emergency response
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near El Dorado in Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire was to a shop building and involved multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure. 12...
3 garages, 2 houses, car damaged by El Dorado fire
Three garages, two houses and a car were damaged by a fire in El Dorado late Wednesday afternoon.
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
