This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
This Luxe Expedition in Wyoming Lets You Channel Your Inner Paleontologist and Unearth a Real Dinosaur
The Luminaire wants to help you live out your wildest Jurassic Park fantasy in style. The nascent travel company, which was launched in 2022, has just announced plans for the world’s first luxury dinosaur expedition. Designed in partnership with the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, the five-day trip will give private parties of up to 10 the chance to unearth a Diplodocus skeleton in Wyoming. Centered around a “Golden Age” fossil that has been buried for 150 million years, the exclusive experience will allow you to dust off bones at a top-secret dig site and look for other dinosaur trackways with renowned paleontologists....
Kentucky fisherman reports slow moving triangle-shaped object overhead
A Kentucky witness at Jenkins reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object slowly moving under 2,000 feet at about 8:15 p.m. on November 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Bridges: Gen. William Emory shaped the U.S., touched the heavens
The borders of the United States have expanded considerably since independence was declared. As the nation grew, newer and more detailed maps were needed so the country could plan ahead and utilize the landscape and resources available. Gen. William Emory, an army cartographer, was a vital part of this process. Emory’s diligent studies and attention to detail not only shaped the borders of the United States but also shaped the borders of Texas and revealed the great wonders of the Upper Rio Grande. William Hemsley Emory...
a-z-animals.com
See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon
Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
Maryland witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Maryland witness at Hagerstown reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object with three lights at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
VIDEO: Large coyote spotted sitting on roof of car in neighborhood
Coyotes are cause for concern around many parts of the United States, including Colorado, especially when they start to get comfortable around civilization. Known for targeting pets and sometimes attacking small children, this predator can tend to move toward suburban areas in search of prey. A video recently published to...
Dog-Killing California Mountain Lion To Be Captured After Unusual Behavior
Officials said the situation with the "Hollywood cat" is "unprecedented" and think the animal may have become distressed in his increasingly urbanized habitat.
Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as Momo
Louisiana, Missouri (2018).Photo byPaul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Urban legends are stories that are intended to scare, shock, or entertain by presenting a situation as true. They have been shared for centuries and have no official standards of truth. It is up to you to decide whether an urban legend is true or not based on your own research, experience, and common sense.
pethelpful.com
Relocated Black Bear’s 1000-Mile Travels Have Experts Scratching Their Heads
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. She may only be known as '609', but this female black bear is turning heads across the nation for her bizarre behavior. Even wildlife biologists are baffled! The bear was first captured and collared after several close encounters with people in Great Smokey Mountains National Park, but it's everything that happened afterward that has people scratching their heads.
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
