The Luminaire wants to help you live out your wildest Jurassic Park fantasy in style. The nascent travel company, which was launched in 2022, has just announced plans for the world’s first luxury dinosaur expedition. Designed in partnership with the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, the five-day trip will give private parties of up to 10 the chance to unearth a Diplodocus skeleton in Wyoming. Centered around a “Golden Age” fossil that has been buried for 150 million years, the exclusive experience will allow you to dust off bones at a top-secret dig site and look for other dinosaur trackways with renowned paleontologists....

