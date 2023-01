Grove City College is welcoming 2023 by looking back at the top 10 stories of 2022. This story was published in April. The 2022 Grove City College Senior Man and Woman of the Year awards were presented, respectively, to Karsten T. Lagerquist and Annie Passaro on Wednesday, April 27 during the College’s annual Recognition Convocation.

