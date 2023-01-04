ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ETOnline.com

Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Thompson Dead

Tristan Thompson is mourning a major loss. The 31-year-old NBA player's mom, Andrea Thompson, has died, a source tells ET. ET has reached out to Tristan's rep for comment. "Khloe and Tristan traveled to Toronto because Tristan's mother passed away," the source says of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan's ex. The former couple shares two kids, True, 4, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August. Tristan is also dad to Prince, 6, and Theo, 1.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Did a Tage Thompson trade fall through?

TSN: Brian Hayes and Jamie McLennan on TSN Overdrive on Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and how they almost traded him. Hayes: “That’s the uncertainty of development. But that’s what makes it so difficult to I think trade young players because, especially if they’re players that you have drafted. That means you saw something very special. You’re committed to it, right? You believe it will blossom into something real.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

When A Salt Lake City Reporter Didn't Recognize Jordan Clarkson And Asked Him If He's Ever Been To A Utah Jazz Game

KUTV Salt Lake City reporter didn't realize she was interviewing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Hayle Crombleholme was clueless about Clarkson's identity but continued to interview him nonetheless, and the latter played along. She was sent to Vivint Arena to get fan reactions about the local franchise, and she found someone who she thought was a perfect candidate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost 124-95 to the Boston Celtics at home in Texas. Kemba Walker played two minutes and had two points. The four-time NBA All-Star signed with the team in the middle of the season, and has averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in nine games.
DALLAS, TX

