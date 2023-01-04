Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Winning the NBA Championship is one of the best feelings for a player and an owner in the league. Every team wants to win the NBA title, but each season only one team can fulfill that dream. Although the NBA Finals take place each season, some of them mean more than others.
Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign New Player Before Friday's Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed Sterling Brown to a ten-day contract.
ETOnline.com
Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Thompson Dead
Tristan Thompson is mourning a major loss. The 31-year-old NBA player's mom, Andrea Thompson, has died, a source tells ET. ET has reached out to Tristan's rep for comment. "Khloe and Tristan traveled to Toronto because Tristan's mother passed away," the source says of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan's ex. The former couple shares two kids, True, 4, and a son, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August. Tristan is also dad to Prince, 6, and Theo, 1.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Did a Tage Thompson trade fall through?
TSN: Brian Hayes and Jamie McLennan on TSN Overdrive on Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and how they almost traded him. Hayes: “That’s the uncertainty of development. But that’s what makes it so difficult to I think trade young players because, especially if they’re players that you have drafted. That means you saw something very special. You’re committed to it, right? You believe it will blossom into something real.
Yardbarker
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference. Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Yardbarker
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Yardbarker
The All-In Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Miami Heat: They Would Add DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine
The Miami Heat are clearly a team that needs to make a win-now trade to keep up with the Eastern Conference. They are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, despite the presence of All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the roster. As the trade deadline approaches, there are likely...
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Yardbarker
When A Salt Lake City Reporter Didn't Recognize Jordan Clarkson And Asked Him If He's Ever Been To A Utah Jazz Game
KUTV Salt Lake City reporter didn't realize she was interviewing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Hayle Crombleholme was clueless about Clarkson's identity but continued to interview him nonetheless, and the latter played along. She was sent to Vivint Arena to get fan reactions about the local franchise, and she found someone who she thought was a perfect candidate.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Lakers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner Has ‘Rebuffed’ Pacers Contract Extension Offers
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, one of the teams that could be active is the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s no secret that the Lakers only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to offer and reports have indicated that they will only trade them if it’s a deal that vaults them to contender status.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost 124-95 to the Boston Celtics at home in Texas. Kemba Walker played two minutes and had two points. The four-time NBA All-Star signed with the team in the middle of the season, and has averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in nine games.
Comments / 0