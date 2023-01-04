ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants

KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
KINGSPORT, TN
erwinrecord.net

TVA’s big mistake and a good program

Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant

Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City Police Department shops local for facelift

The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade. MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
thesmokies.com

Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know

There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN

Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport City Schools opposes 3rd-grade retention law

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools is against a new state law that would keep 3rd graders from moving to the next grade if they are not proficient in English Language Arts (ELA). The school system held an informational meeting Thursday evening for parents. The new law requires 3rd graders to score proficiently on […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

