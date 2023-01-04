Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport nets lion's share of state water grants
KINGSPORT — More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants has been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million.
erwinrecord.net
TVA’s big mistake and a good program
Frances Lamberts, this column’s original author, had a guest editorial in the Dec. 24 edition of Johnson City Press about a big mistake the TVA is making and how Tennesseans will pay for that mistake for generations to come. She raised very good points. Switching from coal to natural...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
Ballad, Watauga ortho continue skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A dispute over a seemingly innocuous part of medicine — who’s taking call — has flared up between Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, and a large orthopedics practice. Ballad Health says its decision to limit orthopedic call at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) to primarily its expanded stable of […]
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
The Tomahawk
Mountain City Police Department shops local for facelift
The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade. MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”
Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays. Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26. As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler […]
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Accused JCMC drug-diverting nurse shows up at hearing without attorney, given delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney. Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to […]
thesmokies.com
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN
Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
Kingsport City Schools opposes 3rd-grade retention law
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools is against a new state law that would keep 3rd graders from moving to the next grade if they are not proficient in English Language Arts (ELA). The school system held an informational meeting Thursday evening for parents. The new law requires 3rd graders to score proficiently on […]
Lower adoption rates putting additional strain on animal shelters at capacity
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-cities are at maximum capacity, but adoption rates continue to decrease. And it’s taking a huge toll. “Once you’re at that capacity, that leaves us with no where to go,” said Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter director, Shannon Posada. “If we don’t have space, we don’t have space.” At capacity, […]
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
wcyb.com
Watauga Orthopaedics, Ballad Health in disagreement over trauma care changes at JCMC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A medical provider in the Tri-Cities took to social media on Wednesday with accusations of monopolizing health care and denying patients a choice. Watauga Orthopaedics says effective February 1, Ballad Health is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage at Johnson City...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
