The Mountain City Police Department (MCPD) is receiving a much-needed upgrade. MCPD, located at 210 South Church Street, Mountain City, is a busy office. The department handles all police matters within the city limits of Mountain City. The law enforcement agency consists of nine Tennessee POST Commission-certified officers. Between visitors and staff, the floor has seen a lot of traffic over the decades since originally installed. “The floors are decades old and worn out,” said Chief of Police Joey Norris. While commenting on the need to replace the old floors, Mayor Jerry Jordan said they are probably “thirty years old or older.”

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO