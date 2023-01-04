Read full article on original website
Onondaga Hollow
3d ago
They want to WASTE More Of OUR TAX DOLLARS with even more Frivolous Unfunded Giveaway Gimmicks! New York Democrats won’t be happy until those of us who actually Pay Taxes are all in the Poorhouse, or Pack Up and Migrate to a Cheaper Tax Climate! 🤬🖕
Reply(2)
20
Tj Mieczynskyj
3d ago
more stolen tax payer $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Reply
8
Linda Campbell
3d ago
Dems don't care bout anybody or anything. But helping ILLEGALS with everything for votes .
Reply(1)
4
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says she's standing by LaSalle nomination
Gov. Kathy Hochul insisted Friday she will continue to back her nominee to lead New York's highest court amid opposition from members of her own party in the state Senate. Her comments are the most full-throated in public since Hochul announced the nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle two weeks ago.
nystateofpolitics.com
Officials urged to modernize New York's election systems
Making it easier to register to vote and obtain an absentee ballot, funding a system of publicly financed campaigns and launching automatic voter registration are among the measures New York officials are being urged to focus on to strengthen the state's voting infrastructure. The Brennan Center and a coalition of...
nystateofpolitics.com
State Senate Republicans seek oversight hearing of Buffalo storm response
Republicans in the state Senate called Friday for oversight hearings of the response to the blizzard in Buffalo that led to the deaths of dozens of people in western New York. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan in a letter to the Democratic lawmakers leading the Senate committees on Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs called for the hearings as a way to assess the response to the storm.
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
nystateofpolitics.com
Should outside income limits be stronger for New York lawmakers?
Limits to the amount of money state legislators can earn outside of their jobs as elected officials are falling short, a government watchdog organization warned this week as the Legislature began its 2023 session. Outside income for state lawmakers in what has been considered a technically part-time Legislature has long...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says 'thoughtful' approach planned for public safety
Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to address multiple factors that contribute to the crime in New York in her State of the State next week, she told reporters on Friday. Hochul is set to unveil her 2023 agenda on Tuesday after an election season in which issues surrounding crime and public safety dominated debates over the direction of the state.
NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang
Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
thebronxfreepress.com
Hochul makes history Hochul hace historia
Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on January 1, becoming the first woman to be elected Governor of New York. During a ceremony at the Empire State Convention Plaza in Albany, Hochul was sworn in by Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference. Hochul took the oath using two bibles – one belonging to her family and one belonging to the family of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, that dates back to the 1600’s, she said.
iheartoswego.com
Leader Barclay Announces Leadership and Committee Positions for 2023 Legislative Session Featured
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C-Pulaski) announced the Assembly Minority Conference list of leadership positions and committee assignments for the 2023 Legislative Session. “I am eager to work alongside these dedicated and talented legislators as we continue to fight for a stronger, safer and more prosperous New York,” said Leader...
nystateofpolitics.com
Protections against foreclosure abuse in New York approved by Hochul
Provisions meant to strengthen protections against abuse in the foreclosure process are set to take effect after Gov. Kathy Hochul's approval of a law addressing a top court ruling lawmakers have argued weakened safeguards for consumers. The measure, initially approved by state lawmakers last year, was backed after a state...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NY Senate bill would bar Jan. 6 insurrectionists from holding office in the state
ALBANY, N.Y. — Participants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol would be barred from holding office in New York under a new bill being introduced by state Sen. Brad Hoylman. Unveiled on the second anniversary of the deadly siege, the Manhattan Democrat’s measure would...
Two New York State election laws to take effect
One will allow people to register to vote closer to election day, and the other clarifies a rule regarding how candidates appear on a ballot.
caribbeanlife.com
Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly. “I am...
Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
nystateofpolitics.com
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
nystateofpolitics.com
PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in May, Gov. Hochul only recently signed it into law. Senator Sanders says the law helps protect homeowners from having their homes taken due to loopholes that can restart the statute of limitations,
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY red flag law ruled unconstitutional
New York’s red flag law has been ruled unconstitutional, knocking down a key gun control measure as the state pushes revamped gun laws through the courts. New York’s “Extreme Risk Protection Order” law, enacted in 2019, allowed people to request that firearms be temporarily seized from their owners if they’re deemed likely to seriously harm themselves or others.
Comments / 32