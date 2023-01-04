Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Jaguars battle through 'roller coaster of emotion' to win AFC South title over Titans
The smell of a freshly lit cigar filled the Jaguars' locker room. Coaches, players, staff and family members alike could be seen smiling and laughing, clearly excited, perhaps a bit relieved. The Jaguars (9-8) are moving on to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and they're doing it on the heels of one of the most memorable regular seasons in franchise history. This one meant something more as the 70,050 Jaguars fans that once...
