TEXARKANA, Texas - The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to Texarkana area residents. According to a new release, the agency received several calls from citizens on Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from BCSO. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over the phone. This is a scam. A department spokesperson says there are no deputies employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office with the last name of Moore, and they never take payments over the phone.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO