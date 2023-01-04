ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL not ruling out postponing Patriots-Bills game on Sunday

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgXJI_0k3ZBMp100

The NFL is weighing all options available, including the possibility of postponing Sunday’s Week 18 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, isn’t ruling out the possibility of rescheduling the AFC East matchup, but the league has yet to hold any formal discussions on the matter. Per Pro Football Talk, Vincent revealed the league will lean on the well-being of the Bills’ players and coaches before ultimately making a decision.

The Bills also have their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals still hanging in the balance. That game was suspended and postponed on Monday night, following the tragic incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field.

He is currently in the ICU in critical condition.

A win for the Patriots would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, while the Bills are still playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. There are serious postseason implications riding on the game, but obviously, nothing matters more at this time than Hamlin’s health.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An early look at Ohio State football's 2023 schedule

If you are like me, you’ve gone through about five different instances from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and asked the questions “what if,” and “how” on several occasions. Ohio State had the game won against Georgia but fell just short because of a litany of bad breaks and one missed field goal. As a result, the Buckeyes’ season came to an end after two-straight losses.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn lands walk-on quarterback John Colvin

Hugh Freeze and Co. are working to replenish the depth on Auburn’s roster and on Wednesday they landed a quarterback who will do just that. John Colvin, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, announced his commitment to Auburn as a preferred walk-on at quarterback. Freeze extended the offer to him in December and he is officially a Tiger now.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy