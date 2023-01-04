Read full article on original website
Former UGA star has been there, done that
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
wrganews.com
Broadband grants announced for Floyd, Gordon and Bartow Counties
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023–12:43 p.m. Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow are three of 29 Georgia Counties that will benefit from a portion of $234 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and...
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ will stay open after all
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Two months after it announced its closure, an iconic barbecue restaurant in North Georgia will stay open after all. Poole’s BBQ confirmed on Facebook Thursday that someone purchased the restaurant. The new owners said they will keep similar hours and the same recipes, including a customer favorite: coleslaw.
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia
Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
WTVCFOX
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
ridgeviewnews.com
Calhoun Park Ponds Open for Trout Fishing
The Calhoun County Park pond will be open to trout fishing this Saturday, January 7th. The first day will be for the youth. This stocking was made possible by the people who donated to the GoFundMe account set up for stocking the park. The previous stocking was made possible by our friendly, local Dominion Energy, now Hope.
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours
...and this is not the first time.
Marco’s Pizza opens in Rockmart just ahead of holidays
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Marco’s Pizza opens in Rockmart just ahead of holidays appeared first on Polk Today.
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
22 years later, Georgia man awaiting retrial for murder charge walks out of prison after bond granted
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time in more than 22 years, a Georgia man accused of murder walked outside of prison with his family as the fight to prove his innocence continues. Joey Watkins was granted bond on Wednesday and embraced his parents as he was finally...
pickensprogress.com
Big industry announcements in neighboring counties will offer job opportunities here but could add strain to companies’ hiring dilemmas
[Editor’s Note: This interview with Economic Developer Green Suttles was conducted in late December just prior to a vote by the county commissioners to not continue funding for the position.]. In early December it was announced by the state that they had helped facilitate the opening of an operation...
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire
12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
