Armuchee, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
wrganews.com

Broadband grants announced for Floyd, Gordon and Bartow Counties

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023–12:43 p.m. Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow are three of 29 Georgia Counties that will benefit from a portion of $234 million in preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia

Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
ATLANTA, GA
ridgeviewnews.com

Calhoun Park Ponds Open for Trout Fishing

The Calhoun County Park pond will be open to trout fishing this Saturday, January 7th. The first day will be for the youth. This stocking was made possible by the people who donated to the GoFundMe account set up for stocking the park. The previous stocking was made possible by our friendly, local Dominion Energy, now Hope.
CALHOUN, GA
wrganews.com

39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app

ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Home Receives Fire Damage and Fairmont Home is Destroyed by Fire

12/30/2022 – At approximately 3:38 p.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 53 Rock Fence Circle S.E., Cartersville, to a report of a residential structure fire. BCFES crews arrived on the scene to find a single family home with heavy fire showing. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, a fire investigator was called to the scene. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. There were no injuries. The home received major damage.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

