Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk city officials address status of North Fork Area Transit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- City officials in Norfolk are addressing the financial difficulties and long-term uncertainty surrounding North Fork Area Transit. City communications manager Nick Stevenson issued the following joint statement on behalf of Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning, the Norfolk city council and city administrator Andy Colvin. “The circumstances of North...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk City Council issues statement on alleged fraud of North Fork Area Transit
It is alleged that between April 2022 and December 2022, the former director of North Fork Area Transit stole more than $700,000. The director has since been suspended and the state has helped to take over the operations of the bus service.
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
norfolkneradio.com
Real estate values and cash rents to be discussed at Farm Show
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show next week will feature discussion on real estate values and cash rents. Presenter Jim Jansen with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension office says he’ll take a look at land values, interest rates, and how higher commodity prices are impacting the state of real estate across Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
News Channel Nebraska
North Fork Area Transit says it will 'cease operations' barring new financial support
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska transit operation will be ceasing operations this week due to a shortage of funds. North Fork Area Transit made the announcement Thursday that all of its services would be suspended effective Friday at 6:00 p.m. The organization said it will continue to look for...
1011now.com
Verges Cave Revisited
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are from Norfolk, then you are probably familiar with a man-made cave that is now cared for now by the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Dr. Ferdinand Verges and others formed the Norfolk Brick and Tile Company on the property behind the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Over time, Dr. Verges and his family built a unique man-made cave into the hillside. “It is part of our grounds now,” Elkhorn Valley Museum Executive Director Libby McKay said. “The cave was built by the Verges family as a gathering spot around 1916. The walls were eventually reinforced with concrete, and it was sectioned off into different rooms. There was a fireplace in there, because at one point there was a man-made pond nearby. People used to ice-skate on the pond, and then warm up by the fire in the cave.”
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for DUI, driving while suspended
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested yesterday after showing up to the probation office drunk. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office on Iron Horse Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a possible impaired driver. Once on scene, a probation officer showed video of 27-year-old Destiny Tumbs arrive to the probation office intoxicated.
albionnewsonline.com
Tractor-trailer rigs collide north of Petersburg on icy night
Two semi tractor-trailer rigs collided during the storm Monday evening, Jan. 2, on Highway 14 about two miles north of Petersburg. Petersburg Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Neil Baumgartner. A northbound refer truck had collided with a southbound loaded cattle truck. The northbound truck jack-knifed and went into the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of pulling hair, biting man in alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of biting and pulling the hair of another man in an argument. On Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of E. Phillip Avenue. Officers spoke with a...
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized after Pierce County rollover crash
PIERCE, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in northeast Nebraska Friday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 13 at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy on scene, a vehicle was attempting to turn left when it was struck by another vehicle, noting that one person was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
norfolkneradio.com
More details released from crash near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
Comments / 0