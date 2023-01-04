NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are from Norfolk, then you are probably familiar with a man-made cave that is now cared for now by the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Dr. Ferdinand Verges and others formed the Norfolk Brick and Tile Company on the property behind the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Over time, Dr. Verges and his family built a unique man-made cave into the hillside. “It is part of our grounds now,” Elkhorn Valley Museum Executive Director Libby McKay said. “The cave was built by the Verges family as a gathering spot around 1916. The walls were eventually reinforced with concrete, and it was sectioned off into different rooms. There was a fireplace in there, because at one point there was a man-made pond nearby. People used to ice-skate on the pond, and then warm up by the fire in the cave.”

