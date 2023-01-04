Read full article on original website
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops an Explanation and Admits, ‘People Are Going to Come at Me’
Well, we certainly aren’t going to argue this point!. When General Hospital’s Laura Wright took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions, she fielded everything from her favorite leading man (“I am not answering this question!”) to how she keeps her hair from frizzing. She...
General Hospital’s Hook Reveals What ‘Justifies Her Vengeance Track’
There’s a method to the madness. Now that General Hospital has revealed that Heather is The Hook, a whole lot about the murder mystery is coming into focus. Such as, why has the killer been targeting the victims that she has? To exact payback, of course, on behalf of Esme, her newly revealed daughter with fellow psycho Ryan.
General Hospital’s Spencer Faces His Greatest Fear: Losing Trina Forever
The timing has never been right for these star-crossed lovers and now there’s no time to waste…. Viewers may know that Heather is the murderer behind the hook but there are still many who believe that Esme has been running around Port Charles slashing her victims one by one. With Ryan demanding that Heather come clean, and Esme sitting in a hospital bed pregnant and claiming to have amnesia, Spencer wants nothing more than to get to the truth in order to take this killer off the streets for good.
General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Shares Many a Fan’s Feeling About Britt’s Swan Song
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress speaks out on her character’s heartbreaking death. Yesterday was a sad day for fans of General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud, as viewers watched as Britt died in her mother’s arms after being poisoned through a slash from the hook killer. And if you think it was hard to watch those scenes, Thiebaud herself was very hesitate to tune in as well as her crushing exit storyline played out…
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Rex Calls Time of Death After Kate Flatlines at the Hospital
At the Horton House, Chad brings Stephanie a sampling of teas after skating with the kids. They grin at each other as they talk about how great the day was — or “lit” as Thomas called it. Stephanie laughs over Chad falling on the ice and stands to get the video she took of him. Since she’s not used to skating, her ankle is sore, and she limps for her phone. When she sits, Chad massages her ankle.
A Furious Ashley Lays Down the Law With Jack — and Devon Learns Tucker’s Secret
At Crimson Lights, Sally disconnects from making a doctor’s appointment when Adam walks up and asks, “Is everything okay?” Sally asks if he was listening in on her call. He didn’t hear a word but she’s huddled there like she’s hiding. Sally just wanted privacy and tells him to mind his own business. Adam observes that she seems tense and tired. He offers to lend an ear about what’s keeping her up at night. Sally muses, “Don’t you really want to ask who is keeping me up at night?”
Alyssa Milano’s Super-Rare Full Family Selfie Shows How Much Her Daughter Elizabeth Looks Like Her Twin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Alyssa Milano loves being a mom, and we’re sure she really loves that her daughter Elizabeth looks just like her! On Jan 2, the Charmed alum shared a super-rare and adorable snapshot of her, her husband David Bugliari, and their two kids with the caption, “Happy New Year! What are your intentions for 2023?” In the darling photo, we see Bugliari in a sweater, smiling from ear to ear as he has one hand on their son Milo...
Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel Reveals the ‘Bew-T-Full’ Results of His Makeover by His Nieces
Absolutely stunning, darling. Lately, we have to admit, it’s seemed almost like Days of Our Lives‘ EJ has been undergoing something of a makeover. It’s not a physical one, of course. He looks as dashingly debonair as always, but he has seemed to have softened a bit since Susan’s death. But just, mind you, a bit.
Esme Receives Several Surprise Visitors, One Who Has Nefarious Intentions — and Ryan Reveals Big News to Heather
Felicia stops by the Quartermaine stables to see Cody. He asks what brings her by so bright and early. She explains Mac would have delivered this bit of news himself if he wasn’t working on an investigation. She tells him that Britt died last night. Felicia fills him in off-screen about the details.
Diane Targets [Spoiler] — and Sally Covers Her Tracks With Nick
Lily and Billy walk into Society, sit down and make small talk about the weather and food. Billy suggests a drink and Lily muses, “That was really hard.” Billy didn’t expect their first therapy session to be that bad. Lily characterizes it as brutal. Billy thought it would be more conversational, but the guy was hard. He suggests maybe they need a new therapist. Lily asks if Billy disagreed with anything he said. Billy says, “No. Unfortunately, he was on point.” He concedes that he thinks brutally honest is the way to go — he’s just trying to process this. Lily says, “Me too.” She thinks they already knew a lot of it — they’ve been going in different directions for a while now. They have so little common ground, they were destined to end up like this.
Days of Our Lives Gives Lucas a Wild New Look as Bryan Dattilo Returns Amid Kate’s Latest Crisis
Fans who have been missing Bryan Dattilo won’t have to wait much longer to see him back on the scene as the actor will be making a brief return to Days of Our Lives. As we all know, Lucas is currently serving a sentence in Statesville for kidnapping Sami but with all that’s going on surrounding his mother Kate, as well as Marlena and Kayla, a few Salemites are going to be paying him a visit.
Haters Make General Hospital’s Parry Shen Cry… and He Thanks Them!
We knew losing General Hospital‘s Britt was going to be tough. Watching her die in mom Liesl’s arms, however, was almost more than we could stand. Then, as word of Britt’s passing spread, we had to deal with longtime bestie Brad process his grief… which absolutely broke us.
Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Gets Blunt About Chelsea and Billy’s Growing Closeness
It was the connection we never quite saw coming on The Young and the Restless — but probably should have. Whereas Billy made sense with Lily — the two had been together years ago before Cane entered the picture — he and Chelsea had always had a bit of a… rockier history.
Kristen Threatens to Let the Women Die When She Learns Brady Is Rachel’s ‘Kidnapper’
Marlena returns to a Salem Inn room after a hot stone massage. From the bed, John relays a message from Brady that they should stay longer. John adds that Kristen was arrested for brainwashing Stefan. After musing over her motives and rehashing Brady’s situation, Marlena wonders why they’ve been asked to stay away. John doesn’t know, but it’s not exactly a hardship being alone on their staycation.
