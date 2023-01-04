Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 9, 2023 – January 13, 2023
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 9, 2023 – January 13, 2023, and they are as follows:. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and services on:. • Phillips Rd from Holly Tree Lane to Route 140. • Cherokee St....
newbedford-ma.gov
New Bedford Selects Artist for the Commission of Temporary Art at the Cove Walk
New Bedford, Massachusetts – New Bedford’s Department of City Planning, in collaboration with New Bedford Creative, announces the selection of an artist team to receive a commission to create a temporary public art installation to be located at the entrance of the Cove Walk on Cove Road. A...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Bedford, MA
New Bedford was first settled in 1652, incorporated as a town in 1787, and became a city in 1847. Nicknamed “The Whaling City” and the “City that Lit the World,” New Bedford was one of the world’s most important whaling ports during the 19th century.
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Woonsocket
I am sure you are finding for the excellent hotel perfect in the Woonsocket town? In this post, I’m going to provide the excellent hotel perfect with details in the Woonsocket town. Also, a direction map link from your house, and Support Hotline, details directions, Website Link information, average...
fox56news.com
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
Advocate: Removing homeless encampments isn’t the answer
Homeless advocates are warning against the dismantling of known encampments, arguing that it is only exacerbates the statewide housing crisis.
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
Attleboro names interim mayor ahead of special election
Attleboro City Council President James Dilisio has been named the city's interim mayor, as he runs in the special election to succeed Paul Heroux.
Police: Lincoln High School student injured in car crash
Police are investigating a crash that injured a Lincoln High School student Thursday night.
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: (update) 2 encampments cleared. Death of Woonsocket homeless man.
“Two weeks ago, we lost our first client of the year to overdose who was struggling with homelessness and addiction. This individual was a long-time resident, he was a son, a brother, he had ties to a local church, and he viewed Woonsocket as home,” said Benedict Lessing, Chief Executive Officer at Community Care Alliance, in Woonsocket.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket family thanks firefighters after Christmas gift rescued from gutter
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket firefighters are being thanked by their community after they helped remove a Christmas gift that was lodged in a gutter on Thursday. Edward Schaier, 11, received a drone for Christmas, and has been playing with it with his sister and neighbors for weeks. “I...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Pawtucket
Searching For the pretty hotel total list in the Pawtucket local area, you are in the correct location. I’m going to share about some list hotel that are basically located in the Pawtucket. Also, a directional link from your location, and details area, Website Home info, avg internet users...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
