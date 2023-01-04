Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q101online.com
JMU Football schedule released
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference rolled out its cross-divisional opponents list for the 2023 football season on Thursday, as James Madison will play a full 12-game schedule with six home games and six away games. Each season, an institution will play all six opponents in its division...
q101online.com
Waynesboro ambulance involved in crash
An ambulance driver escaped serious injuries and appears to have escaped charges as well after crashing into a structure in Waynesboro earlier this week. Waynesboro Police Sergeant Jamie Dunn reported officers responded Tuesday morning to Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street and a preliminary investigation determined that the driver, 24-year-old Carley Marie Roberts of Staunton, cut the turn too close when leaving the drive-thru.
q101online.com
Hearing scheduled for accused police killer
We could be moving closer to a trial date for the man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers nearly a year ago. According to online records, a hearing is scheduled for this morning for Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland in Rockingham County Circuit Court. At which time a judge...
q101online.com
One Arrested After Shots Fired on Lois Lane Last Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be involved in an incident where shots were fired on Lois Lane. Police responded to the 1000 block of Lois Lane at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons discharged firearms. No injuries were reported as a result of.
Comments / 0