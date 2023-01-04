The holidays are now behind us, and we're into another brand new year!. If you're looking for something to do this weekend around Lansing, here are some ideas for you. OK. Sheep aren't something you're likely to encounter on the daily around Lansing. But hear us out - Michigan is home to lots of them. Sheep producers from all around the region will converge on Lansing for the 2023 Shepherds Weekend from Friday (1/6) through Sunday (1/8) at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West. It's an opportunity for sheep producers to visit one another and learn about new products and innovations that are affecting their industry.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO