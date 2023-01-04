ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Burlington is opening a new Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new clothing store is coming to Ann Arbor in the coming months, moving into a space formerly occupied by Stein Mart. Burlington, which sells a variety of clothing and beauty products, is moving in to 215 N. Maple Road, according to plans submitted to the city. The location is part of Maple Village, which also houses an Ulta, HomeGoods and Plum Market, among other stores.
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Brides, Animals & More

The holidays are now behind us, and we're into another brand new year!. If you're looking for something to do this weekend around Lansing, here are some ideas for you. OK. Sheep aren't something you're likely to encounter on the daily around Lansing. But hear us out - Michigan is home to lots of them. Sheep producers from all around the region will converge on Lansing for the 2023 Shepherds Weekend from Friday (1/6) through Sunday (1/8) at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West. It's an opportunity for sheep producers to visit one another and learn about new products and innovations that are affecting their industry.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
Mid-Michigan sees 2 deadly police shootings in 4 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five police officers across Mid-Michigan are on paid leave after two separate deadly shootings. The latest happened Thursday night in Lansing. The other took place Monday in Bath Township. The victim’s mother in the Bath Township shooting told officers she wanted her son to get mental...
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
