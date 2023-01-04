NC State came out hot and got off to an early 13-2 lead but Virginia Tech settled things down for a stretch and got back into the game. The Wolfpack got hot again and went into halftime with a 36-22 lead over the Hokies. The second half was a very different story with the Hokies starting strong and battling extremely well but came up just short in the end, falling by a final score of 73-69.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO