Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
Related
Local standout QB would ‘love to play at Clemson’
Clemson played host to this local standout quarterback prospect during the season. Mason Holtzclaw from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) attended the Tigers’ regular season finale against South (...)
Talented freshman forward Baba Miller set to make his debut for FSU: "He just wants to help the team win."
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball received a crushing blow during the final days of October when the NCAA denied an appeal by Florida State University for the reinstatement of freshman forward Baba Miller, resulting in him having to sit out 50 percent of the 2022-23 regular season. Miller was...
Hokies fall just short against NC State for fourth straight loss
NC State came out hot and got off to an early 13-2 lead but Virginia Tech settled things down for a stretch and got back into the game. The Wolfpack got hot again and went into halftime with a 36-22 lead over the Hokies. The second half was a very different story with the Hokies starting strong and battling extremely well but came up just short in the end, falling by a final score of 73-69.
Chidera Uzo-Diribe discusses move from TCU to Georgia, first season with the Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — Eleven months ago, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was a little over a month into his new job as the defensive line coach at TCU and was a day away from closing on a new house in Ft. Worth. Then Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called. Smart offered Uzo-Diribe...
Augusta Free Press
How wild is the ACC right now? Clemson faces Pitt with first place on the line
It’ll be an unlikely battle for sole possession of first place in the ACC Saturday, as Clemson — yes, Clemson — will go up against Pitt — you read that right — for a spot at the top of the conference standings. Both the Tigers...
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defensive linemen is hitting the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. As a redshirt junior in (...)
IU gets transfer commitment from Clemson WR E.J. Williams
The Indiana football program has added their fourth transfer for the 2023 season with the announcement from E.J. Williams that he will continue his college football career with the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Clemson makes it 17 commits for IU in the 2023 class, and he is the second transfer on offense that Tom Allen and his staff have added to the roster.
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer
Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
Game Chat: Virginia Tech hosts NC State
Game Information: Virginia Tech (11-4, 1-3) hosts NC State (12-4, 2-3) at 7:30 PM in Cassell Coliseum on January 7, 2023.
Close victory at Boston College a "big step" for young Duke says Scheyer
It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always pretty, but a win is most definitely a win, especially for a young team with a rookie head coach that was struggling. And so the Blue Devils came away from Chestnut Hill and Conte Forum with a positive outlook following a dramatic and stressful one point decision over Boston College on Saturday.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Johnny Wilson to return for 2023 season, as The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU's star WR
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is pushing all their chips in on the 2023 season. On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles received more good news. The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with Johnny Wilson, who will be returning for the 2023 season:. BOOM!. The Battle's End is thrilled to announce...
No Double Trouble: Armando Bacot’s Progress as a Passer Boosts UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The progress hasn’t been altogether linear or apparent, but in the space of one segment covering fewer than 3½ minutes of game time against Notre Dame, the strides North Carolina big man Armando Bacot has made in combating opposing double-teams were as evident as some of the skip passes he whipped out of the post Saturday.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-UL press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach chatted with the Louisville media Saturday afternoon after a Demon Deacon 80-72 victory over the Cards at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's the full.
Gilber Edmond reviews his visit to FSU, while keeping future visit plans to himself
TALLAHASSEE -- South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond arrived at Florida State on Wednesday for an official visit and departed on Thursday afternoon. At the conclusion of his visit, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end spoke about his time around the Seminoles and his upcoming plans, which he was not overly forthcoming about at this time.
FSU transfer hears from South Carolina
South Carolina’s been in contact with a running back from Florida State, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.
Five Georgia Bulldogs Taken In First Round Mock
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the five Georgia bulldogs that are being taken in the first round of his mock draft.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0