ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Hokies fall just short against NC State for fourth straight loss

NC State came out hot and got off to an early 13-2 lead but Virginia Tech settled things down for a stretch and got back into the game. The Wolfpack got hot again and went into halftime with a 36-22 lead over the Hokies. The second half was a very different story with the Hokies starting strong and battling extremely well but came up just short in the end, falling by a final score of 73-69.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday

The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

IU gets transfer commitment from Clemson WR E.J. Williams

The Indiana football program has added their fourth transfer for the 2023 season with the announcement from E.J. Williams that he will continue his college football career with the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Clemson makes it 17 commits for IU in the 2023 class, and he is the second transfer on offense that Tom Allen and his staff have added to the roster.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer

Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Close victory at Boston College a "big step" for young Duke says Scheyer

It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always pretty, but a win is most definitely a win, especially for a young team with a rookie head coach that was struggling. And so the Blue Devils came away from Chestnut Hill and Conte Forum with a positive outlook following a dramatic and stressful one point decision over Boston College on Saturday.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

No Double Trouble: Armando Bacot’s Progress as a Passer Boosts UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The progress hasn’t been altogether linear or apparent, but in the space of one segment covering fewer than 3½ minutes of game time against Notre Dame, the strides North Carolina big man Armando Bacot has made in combating opposing double-teams were as evident as some of the skip passes he whipped out of the post Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy