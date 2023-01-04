ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Roll Call Online

Biden announces policies to rein in border crossings

President Joe Biden announced plans Thursday to ramp up fast-tracked deportations and expand pathways for some migrants to enter the country legally, part of the administration’s efforts to rein in record-high border crossings. Biden said Mexico had agreed to accept 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden honors officers, officials to mark Jan. 6 attack anniversary

President Joe Biden marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by honoring the work of police officers who defended the building and state officials who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During an event Friday at the East Room of the White House,...
Roll Call Online

US makes its case for legality of Biden student debt program

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the...
IOWA STATE
Roll Call Online

Expecting win, McCarthy comes up short again in late-night vote

Kevin McCarthy, after predicting he would have the votes to become speaker on the 14th ballot, fell one vote short on the first vote after the House reconvened Friday night. The last holdout who hadn’t voted was Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who McCarthy ally North Carolina Republican Patrick Henry spent most of the vote working.
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Under new management?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Happy new election cycle to you, our dear At the Races readers, as the 2024 Michigan Senate...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Appropriators puzzled by Air Force cuts to ‘critical’ programs

Lawmakers who oversee the defense budget are demanding answers from the Air Force about proposals to stop building virtually brand-new aircraft and other systems that the service’s leaders previously touted as vital. “While trade-offs occur to support force readiness and modernization, truncating programs that only recently transitioned into production...
CONNECTICUT STATE

