Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Elon Musk Suddenly Sells Billions of Dollars Worth of His Company
Elon Musk sold over $3.5 billion worth of shares of his automotive company, Tesla, according to a financial filing. The United States Securities filing released on Wednesday shows that Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla. The shares were worth a total of over $3.58 billion. The sales were made this week.
CNBC
This 1-minute wellness hack was the biggest ‘Shark Tank’ investment of the year—and Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million for it
The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
Gizmodo
Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022
In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Salesforce's massive layoffs are a sign for Silicon Valley that the worst is yet to come
After a bad 2022, analysts say that Salesforce, Microsoft, and other cloud companies will see more customers cut costs. The results could get grim.
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Elon Musk Witnesses $200,000,000,000 in Personal Net Worth Vanish in Over a Year: Report
A new report claims that Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has lost approximately $200 billion in about 13 months amid a severe stock correction. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk’s net worth hit a peak of $340 billion in November of 2021 but has now fallen to $137 billion, making him the only person in history to see $200 billion wiped out from their net worth.
Amazon Stock Active As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Thursday after the CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the tech and online retail giant is preparing a bigger-than-expected series of layoffs and job cuts amid what it called an "uncertain and difficult" global economy. The Wall Street Journal had said Amazon will...
Apple should be worth double at $250 as it is 'one of the world's greatest companies,' says Loup's Gene Munster
Apple should be a $250 stock, according to Loup's Gene Munster, nearly double from its current price. He labeled the iPhone maker as "one of the world's greatest companies" in a Wednesday interview with CNBC. On Tuesday, Apple's market cap slipped below $2 trillion after a report said demand has...
Tesla stock is at a 'fork in the road' as Elon Musk needs to lead the EV maker through weakness in demand, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives
Tesla stock is "way oversold," but 2023 is a critical year for the EV maker, Wedbush said Wednesday. Tesla delivered fourth-quarter delivery figures that fell short of analyst expectations. Tesla under Musk's directions needs to project "hittable" 2023 target and delivery numbers, says analyst Dan Ives. Tesla's stock has been...
Tesla ≠ Apple. Elon Musk ≠ Steve Jobs. Cars ≠ iPhones.
Many people are quick to compare Tesla to Apple and Musk to Jobs. But the similarities wane when you look beyond surface level.
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Microsoft And A Critic Calls Bitcoin A 'Magnet For Idiots'
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. After showing uncertainty at the start of the week, the three major indexes finished strong on Friday. The S&P 500 ended the week 1.45% higher, the Nasdaq was up by 0.98%, and the Dow Industrials gained 1.46% for the week.
CNBC
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff hints at more potential layoffs after this week's job cuts
Right after Salesforce said it's eliminating 10% of jobs, co-CEO Marc Benioff told employees that more cuts need to be made. Benioff said productivity is lacking from new salespeople. Salesforce's revenue growth is slowing. The virtual meeting came a day after Salesforce announced that it was cutting 10% of jobs,...
Comments / 0